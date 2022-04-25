Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to share a video of one of her experiences with her kids during the holiday

The actress could be heard lamenting how they ate everything at a go as she expressed excitement that school was resuming today

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of her fans and followers, who have taken to the comment section to hail the children instead

As schools resume on Monday, April 25, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has expressed how happy she is.

This comes as the Nollywood actress took to her social media timeline to share a video of her and her children as they could be seen eating the holy communion like snacks.

Mercy Johnson can't wait to drop her kids at school. Credit: Mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy stressed she could not wait to drop them off at school as she applauded teachers who are saddled with the responsibility of taking care of children.

Sharing the video, Mercy wrote:

“And School resumes tomorrow, See me dancing na… I can’t wait to drop them off at 7am because I don too suffer God bless every Teacher oooo chai.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Mercy Johnson says she can’t wait for schools to resume

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ola_joan:

"And we have 16 plus of them in a class. I have missed them oo. Can't wait for them to come and gist me about their holiday. They always have alot to say. #proudteacher."

bettyliciouxbetty:

"My dear its not easy...but they are also sweet making us smile."

linsexyova:

"Can't wait too to drop my ownchai.,..God bless teachers."

lady_mo_of_academy:

"God bless Mummy and Daddy now to be able to buy more communion."

sijioyewusi:

"Dem turn communion to snacks They are eating it in remembrance of Him noni."

