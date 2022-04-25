Popular reality star and former housemate Ike has been making headlines over the past few hours after he shaded his ex-lover Mercy Eke

In a recent post, Ike has stirred further reactions after he reacted to one of Tacha's videos in the gym

Ike's statement has caused a debate online, while some of his fans applauded him, some of Mercy's fans have taken to the comment section to drag him

Popular reality star and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ike has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of his fellow housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, at the gym.

Ike described Tacha as a fine lady as he expressed his love for her.

Ike has reacted to a video of Tacha at the gym. Credit: @symply_tacha @iam_ikonyema

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, Ike wrote:

"Why do I love tacha???? OMG See fine pikin."

See the post below:

This comes barely hours after Ike threw a subtle shade at his ex-girlfriend and 2019 BBN winner Mercy Eke.

Mixed reactions as Ike expresses love for Tacha

Many fans of the BBNaija star have taken to the comment section to applaud him, while some of Mercy's fans slammed him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hind_procurement_brand:

"You are the only one that love her genuinely from the house till now."

abusportentertaiment:

"Mercy over tacha anyday anytime."

official_queenesther1:

"Mercy don pass ur level oga so love tacha in peace."

theycallmeloveely:

"U dey find gos.sip grow up. Na now u know say u like tacha? You are doing too much for someone who drools and can't close ya mouth."

koo_precified:

"Ike rest. MERCY no send you. She doesn’t notice you . Attention seeker."

datkainbae:

"Look at it this way: the more you hate Mercy the more you love Tacha. Oya bye."

Ike shades former lover Mercy Eke

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate shaded his ex-girlfriend after he expressed regret over the fact that he tried to change a loose woman into a housewife.

Calling himself a fool, Ike had a look of regret on his face as he lamented.

However, following the backlash on social media, Ike released another statement clarifying that his statement or any other in the past wasn't aimed at Mercy.

Source: Legit.ng