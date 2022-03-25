BBNaija star, Omashola, has continued to ease in to his daddy duties and he updates fans from time to time on social media

The reality star recently shared a video of himself in the process of giving his newborn son a body massage

The video raised mixed reactions from fans with some of them either praising him or begging him not to break his son’s arm

BBNaija star, Omashola Kola Oburoh, is obviously enjoying fatherhood and he recently shared a video of himself on daddy duty.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the reality star posted a clip of himself giving his newborn son, Eyitemi, a body massage.

According to him, before his mother returned to Nigeria, she advised him to massage his son at least once a day.

Omashola gives son a massage after learning from his mother. Photos: @sholzy23

He wrote:

“Mama said massage EYITEMI @life_of_eyitemi at least once a day before she left for Nigeria, and honestly, that’s the best part of my day.”

In the clip, the BBN star was seen sitting on a bed while carrying his child face down on his lap. He then proceeded to putting his baby’s arm at the back and gently massaging it as well as other parts of the little boy’s body.

See the clip below:

Mixed reactions from fans

Omashola’s thorough massage of his baby boy raised both good and bad comments. While some people commended him, others advised him to be careful not to break the baby’s arm.

Read some of their reactions below:

Lekan_kingkong:

“The joy of doing this in unexplainable. ❤️❤️❤️ Eyitemi my boy.”

Greatmombee:

“Daddy material...Eyitemi is blessed.”

Amandaswartbooi:

“Awwww Shola this is the cutest video I’ve ever seen … go Papa.”

Myasbeauty_place:

“Awwwwwwwn, father of the year but biko softly .”

Loverotimi_official:

“No break his arm abeg.”

Kween_2a_king:

“Abeg easy with the baby’s hand..awww!”

Onome_bae_:

“Sholzy ur hand too strong .”

Interesting.

Omashola's oyinbo bae gets emotional as his mum bathes their son the African way

Omashola recently shared one of his dreams come true with fans after he became a father.

The reality star noted how he fulfilled his mother’s dreams of coming to South Africa to take care of her grandchild.

Omashola posted a video of his mother performing her grandma duties as she bathed his newborn son the African way.

The aged woman was seen using palm oil and bitter leaf to wash the baby boy in a tub.

Not stopping there, Omashola’s mother also made sure to give the baby a good massage by folding his hands and legs to make him strong.

However, the exercise left the baby boy in tears and his ‘oyinbo’ mother was seen getting emotional in the background and seemed to be wiping tears off her face.

