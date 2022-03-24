Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently used as a case study at a university in the United States of America

Photos and videos made the rounds as a teacher and students gathered abroad to learn on the top Nigerian singer

As expected, this led to series of interesting reactions from internet users especially Wizkid’s fans who made sure to brag

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again given his fans a reason to brag after a recent feat that made the rounds online.

Videos and photos trended on social media showing the moment Wizkid was being studied at a university in America.

In the clips, foreign students gathered in a class and looked at a projector where Wizkid’s life and career was being dissected.

Wizkid used as topic of discussion in US university. Photos: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

One of the singer’s hit songs, Essence, was also played in the class as the student studied Wizkid’s background and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the photos and videos below:

Internet users react

The news of Wizkid being a topic of discussion at an American university left a lot of Nigerians in awe. The singer’s numerous fans also made sure to brag about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Karbankz1:

“Let’s forget our favorite dis or dat. Do you knw what this means? Wizkid being a subject for music study isn’t a retired musician ooh. G.O.A.T .”

Gucciprincce:

“My music travel no visa .”

Mrsmile_comedian:

“Omo wizkid and OBO taking Naija Music Industry outa dis world❤️.”

Damilolah_chase:

“He's the eyes of afrobeat... that's why he doesn't move bad on the TL... make Good music not clout…”

Jar_ad1929:

“Wizkidiology—the study of wizkid❤️✨this guyyyyy is fuc*king too much❤️❤️✨✨.”

Angel_caily:

“Must be a proud moment for all wizkid fc.”

__Ocube:

“Star boy to the world .. Ojuelegba represented in America.”

Frank.onero1:

“Before nko? Don’t we use their celebs as case study here ? ‍♀️”

Richolive4:

“That’s a Nigerian giving her presentation in class, it’s normal.”

Nice one.

Portable begs Wizkid for music collaboration

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is back in the news and this time, it's about his request directed at music superstar, Wizkid.

In a recent Instagram upload, the Zazoo Zeh crooner pleaded with Wizkid to collaborate with him on multiple songs.

Portable, in the video, expressed his desire to make a complete EP (Extended Play) with the Made In Lagos crooner.

He also went on to tag American stars, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa as stars he would also like to collaborate with.

Source: Legit.ng