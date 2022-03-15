BBNaija reality star Vee has announced the death of her granddad, who she described as her favourite man

The reality star stressed that she was not sad over his death, but wished they had spent more time together

Her fans, as well as colleagues, have since taken to the comment section to console her, saying he has gone to a better place

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Victoria Adeyele, known as Vee, is in a mourning state as she recently announced the death of her grandad.

Vee made the announcement via her Instastory as she described her late grandad as her favourite man.

BBNaija star Vee said her late grandad was her favourite man. Credit: @Veeiye

Source: Instagram

The reality star said she was not sad about his death as she was sure he had gone to heaven; she, however, stressed that she would miss him.

Vee wrote:

"My favourite man, I'm not sad because heaven is your home now. I just wish we had more time together."

See her post below:

Fans react to Vee's loss

Many fans of the reality star have taken to the comment section to console her, with many pointing out that she looks like her late grandad.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

Simply_mamat:

"God bless his beautiful soul."

Peosa.supplements:

"He is in a better place now wish I actually knew my grandad."

Hennycollectionz:

"She resemble her grandpa oo, may his soul rest in peace."

Glow_with_houseofdorphil:

"The resemblance. May his soul rest in peace."

Felisjoseshoebrand:

"She looks like her grand dad."

Jessiejgirli:

"Rest in peace grandpa."

Mseroticaa:

"Awww. It is well. He has gone to a better place."

Jephriamalake_fabrics:

"May his soul rest peacefully."

