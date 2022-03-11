Nigerian reality star Natacha Akide has been at the receiving end of massive criticism on social media

This comes after Tacha said that bad behaviours are now being encouraged, a statement that didn't go down well with many Nigerians

Reacting to Tacha's statement, many pointed out that her behaviour which led to her disqualification from the BBNaija house, was encouraged back then

Nigerians have taken to social media to lash out at popular reality star Natacha Akide better known as Tacha, over her bad behaviour statement.

This comes after Tacha in a recent post via her Instastory said that bad behaviour are now being encouraged.

Reality star Tacha said bad behaviours are being encouraged. Credit: @Symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

''Bad behaviour being constantly encouraged."

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Tacha speaks about bad behaviour being encouraged

Following Tacha's statement, Nigerians took to the comment section to react as many reminded her of her behaviour in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house in 2019, which led to her disqualification from the reality show.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

binary_man01:

"Lousy generation, screaming "If I broke na my business". But you fall sick and you would want us to contribute? You dey kolo."

official_pappid:

"Coming from Tacha, im wowed right now ."

benny_jnr80:

"Coming from a person who’s bad behavior was condoned in the name of fanship ‍♂️."

updategees

"Naso we encourage your own instagram twerk those days….. 2018 set."

callmedamy:

"E be like say u don forget how u behave during bbn ."

deniran:

"Isn’t the Lord great?! This coming from the same Tacha we saw on BBN ."

vivian__chidimma:

"Just like they encouraged yours until you became a star."

chrisdayung:

"Urs was encouraged in BBN na why dem endorse una!!.. Pot calling kettle black!!."

Source: Legit.ng