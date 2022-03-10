Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has come down hard on Nigerians who are in the habit of age shaming others

Mary urged her followers to embrace their age as she stressed that everyone would get old eventually except those that pray to die young

The Nollywood actress' statement has sparked reactions on social media, with many of her colleagues throwing their weights behind her

Popular Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has slammed those who are fond of age shaming others as she stressed that there is nothing wrong with growing old.

The actress stated that everyone would eventually get old except those who pray to die at a younger age and choose not to experience old age.

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku says everyone would eventually get old. Credit: @Maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary said:

"Stop AGE-SHAMING people if you don't want the angel of de4th to grant your personal wish of not getting old!!! Aging is inevitable! Embrace it!! Good morning."

See her post below

Nollywood stars, Nigerians react as Mary Njoku slams those fond of age shaming others

Nollywood stars like Funke Akindele, Uche Ogbodo, and Nigerians have since taken to Mary's comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

funkejenifaakindele:

" thank you."

biodunstephen:

"If you feel getting old is ugky; try dying young. #Deep."

iamyvonnejegede:

". My sister."

mainboogy:

"Knowing u is a privilege! U never change and always speaking facts ❤️!! Love u sis…"

judithpearce1:

"It’s a great privilege to age and an awesome blessing."

rencepweety8:

"Also old Nigerian female expecially should accept their age, 40 or 45 old woman reducing her age to 25 or 28 that's height of mumu. Accept ur age and be grateful that God made u live that long.❤️"

thrift_nighty.more:

"Asin eh People really need to read this.'

miz_daizzy:

"Everyone should Own their age."

Mary Njoku says this generation needs role models

In a previous report via Legit.ng, popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku shared her take on the incessant display of wealth from illegitimate sources as well as ritual killing stories on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star shared what seems like a genius idea on how to tackle the issue.

According to Mary, people who make money through legal means need to start making noise about it. The actress noted that they need to form a noise-making association.

Source: Legit.ng