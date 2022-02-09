BBNaija's season 6 winner, Whitemoney, is the latest celebrity to jump on singer Skales' Nobody to Somebody challenge

The reality star shared the story of his humble beginning when things were rough for him and his mother

Whitemoney also disclosed that he used to pack faeces and gutters with his hands while living in Kaduna

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has revealed that he didn't have it smooth while growing up in Kaduna.

The reality star jumped on singer Skales' Nobody to Somebody challenge to share his story about when things were rough for him.

Whitemoney said he grew up in a compound in Kaduna where things were not smooth for him and his mother because they could not afford stuff.

He narrated:

"What I did basically was I literally helped the whole compound and the other compound to pack their faeces and use my hand to clear the gutter at the back of the house so the water can flow."

He said after finishing the work, the tenants will pay him N200 each and he will use the money to buy foodstuff for himself and his mum.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Whitemoney's story, while some sent him encouraging messages, others feel he lied.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adaugo_nwalozie1:

"So touching."

Yeancahbabe:

"Wow! Thanks to God for his mercies."

Mr_ghen_ghen:

"Whitemoney own dey always different."

officialmouthkill:

"Make we dey lie small small comrade."

Adiesbluebitee:

"Everybody get story to tell but your own still dey different as long you never experience sleep under bridge before aje you will shed tears."

Miss_humanroot:

"That's why God decided to bless you."

Whitemoney gets emotional over first travel abroad

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija season 6 stars finally made their much talked about sponsored trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The show winner, Whitemoney was emotional as he touched down Dubai and got on his knees to give thanks to God.

The trip was his first international trip and his fans have showered him with lovely words.

