BBNaija season 5 star, Tolani Shobajo better known as Tolani Baj has revealed the kind of life she loves living

The reality star took to her Snapchat story to state some obvious facts about living a simple lifestyle

Tolani Baj also said some celebrities are depressed because they can't keep up with the lifestyle they are living online in real life

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Tolani Baj has disclosed that she prefers living a simple life to the luxurious one.

The reality star took to her Snapchat story channel to state that trying to be a Lekki big girl might lead to depression.

Tolani Baj talks about her preferred lifestyle.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Some of y'all faves are depressed because they can't keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they've created online but can't afford in real life."

The young lady also insisted that living such a lifestyle is exhausting because it always looks like a competition:

"Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you're in a competition."

Tolani Baj posted the response of a troll, Evelyn Bassey, who called her out for being broke and couldn't afford the luxury lifestyle.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tolani Baj's comments about living a simple life, most of them hit out at her troll.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Westafricanbaby:

"If you check now, Miss Evelyn Bassey herself can’t afford any of the things she just listed in her essay."

Peace_tochukwu23:

"Be nice to people a lot are happening behind that we don’t share just be nice to people with your words."

Tinotippsy:

"The second slide is uncalled for……Nigeria and not minding their business….Wo Tolani my dear just like u said nothing beat simple lifecontinue Being u,no let anybody body prejur u ooo social media no be real life."

_Sueldelioness:

"How can anyone send another human what I just read in the 2nd slide? Really?"

Koyinsola_yeyeoge:

"Some people get bad mouth chai she insulted her like she was paid to do so ... Internet n wahala carry person matter for head like agege bread."

Bitcoin_chief:

"Keep living around your means Queen. No pressure no competition."

Relationships end when brought to social media: Tolani Baj

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani Baj took to social media to share her thoughts on relationships.

According to her, relationships usually come to an end when people make it public on social media.

Nigerians reacted differently to her comment, most of them disagreed with her.

