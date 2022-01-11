BBNaija’s Saga has extended his gratitude and appreciation to fans who came together to bless him with some expensive gifts

Saga took to his Instastory channel with a clip showing the several high-end electrical home appliances that were lined up for him

Other fans in the online community commended the women for the gifts while noting that the BBNaija star deserves everything good that comes his way

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Saga Deolu has started the year on an interesting note as some fans went the extra mile to appreciate him and show how much they love him.

An excited Saga took to his Instastory channel describing the middle-aged women as ‘my mummies’ while showing off all they gave to him.

Several high-end electronic home appliances were lined by a building for the former Shine Ya Eyes reality housemate. A washing machine, TV set, deep freezer, blender among other appliances were sighted.

Apart from the gifts, the women also penned a touching note to the reality star and he shared a picture on his Instastory channel.

The opening paragraph of the note read:

"You graced our screen some few months ago and like magic, we got stuck with you due to how you expressed yourself all throughout the show."

See screenshots of his post below:

Reactions

Check out what some fans of the BBNaija star had to say below:

esey_baby wrote:

"He deserves it n more."

adeolu_anita said:

"Awesome. Big doings Sagang!!!"

ryan_sackey said:

"This is the first tym seeing Saga collecting gifts."

