BBNaija season 5 star, Tochuckwu Okechukwu popularly known as Tochi is excited about the successful proposal to his US-based bae

The reality star decided to update his social media handles and add the US flag to his bio on the platforms

Tochi shared clips of his successful proposal to the US-based girlfriend and he feels it is imperative to change his bio

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi made a recent update on his Twitter bio after he successfully got engaged with his US-based girlfriend.

Tochi also made adjustments to his Instagram bio as he updated it with the US flag at the end of his name.

Tochi has updated his social media status.

Source: Instagram

Tochi proposes to his US-based girlfriend

BBNaija's Tochi is no longer a member of the single boy's club as he took the bold and decisive step in his relationship.

The reality TV star asked his longtime US lover, Chioma to marry him and she said a big 'Yes' in a heart-warming video that emerged online.

Tochi's fans and celebrity colleagues stormed his page and shared their congratulatory messages to him and Chioma and wished them a successful marital life ahead.

As a result of the marriage proposal, Tochi seems to be done with Nigeria and everything that concerns the country and he is willing to become the next United States of America citizen.

The Lockdown edition star added the US flag to his Twitter bio and also added the US after his name on Instagram.

Check out the status adjustments below:

Tochi updates his social media bio.

Source: Instagram

