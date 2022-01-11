2021 ended on a high note for Gulder Ultimate Search lovers as one of their favourites, Odudu finally emerged winner on December 26

Weeks following the well-deserved win has however not been great for the GUS winner as he recently revealed that he lost his kid brother

Odudu who thanked fans for their support, revealed on his Instagram page that he hasn't been active because of the tragic loss

Following his N50m win at the end of the season 12 of the Gulder Ultimate Search, Odudu has taken to social media to give fans and supporters an update about his life.

The reality star disclosed that the reason he has been inactive for a while on Instagram is because he lost his kid brother.

GUS winner Odudu announces the passing of his brother Photo credit: @firstsonofaking

Source: Instagram

According to Odudu, he is just recovering from the tragic loss, but he just had to come to Instagram to thank those who have supported him.

The GUS winner also noted that he is back and better ready to forge ahead.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Hey guys I know I haven't really been active with y'all. I'm just recovering from the death of my kid brother and I want to thank everyone who supported me innit.❤️ It's a new week and a new chapter now. Let's keep winning.❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Fans sympathize with Odudu

highstar_dj_ballin:

"So sorry bro."

temi_watti:

"Sorry for your loss Odudu God strengthen you and the family"

goodnessantia:

"So sorry for your loss dear.Accept my condolences."

zannnah_a:

"Ohh, wow! May the Almighty comfort you.❤️"

joanrume:

"So sorry for your loss dear, may God grant you and your family strength❤️"

osaczi_fitlab:

"Keep been the strong man i know.. God gat you fam... One love."

beebahomo:

"Sorry for your loss dearie, May Almighty Allah be pleased with him"

Actor Ime Bishop Umoh loses mum

Popular Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, on December 18, took to his Instagram page to announce the passing of his mother.

The actor in his Instagram post shared a photo of candlelight and accompanied with a message in which he expressed pain at her death.

Colleagues and fans of the actor took to his comment session to sympathise with the actor over his loss.

Source: Legit.ng