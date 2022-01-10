Just like many other stars recognised by award bodies, Bollywood actors recently had a swell time picking up awards

The Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 was held on January 9 and Zee TV's favourite actors snagged several awards

For their roles in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar packed a total of five well-deserved awards

Zee TV recently acknowledged the contributions of innumerable artists who work round the clock to bring their fans their favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards 2021.

The event was graced by several Zee TV stars as expected and it was a good day for Kundali Bhagya stars, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar win a total of five awards Photo credit: @rishmi_rohish_empire/@sarya12/@deerajdoophar

Source: Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates his win

Dheeraj Dhoopar won a total of two awards, Favourite Character (Male) and Best Jodi Awards. The actor took to his Instagram page to celebrate and show off his win to fans.

"Twice As Happy !! #ZRA2021"

Shraddha Arya celebrates her win

Shraddha Arya, who looked dreamy in her beautiful dress snagged three awards, Best Social Swagger, Favourite Character (Female) and Best Jodi Awards.

"The best crowd three has ever been! ❤️#AwardsNight #ZRA2021 @zeetv Favorite Character, Best Social Swagger and Best Onscreen couple - #Preeran."

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, for their roles the in Bhagya Lakshmi show, also bagged awards at the event. Aishwarya won Best Bahu award.

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen in Meet, apparently won Best Naya Sadasya Awards at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 as well.

Fans react

preerandheeshra2021:

"Many many congratulations for all the awards especially the best Jodi award"

dheeraj_sharaddha_the_best:

"Congratulations to both of you u deserve that awards love you so much "

poojabanerjeee:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️you deserve it."

officialjiyasingh190:

"Congratulations Shraddha u deserve this ❤️"

fangirl_188:

"You deserve all of this ♥️"

