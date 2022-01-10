79th Golden Globes: Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Others Win in TV and Motion Pictures Categories
- The 79th edition of the Golden Globes award was held on Sunday, January 9, but the ceremony was untelevised
- The Golden Globe Awards is a moment for celebrities to come together and celebrate each other's work
- This year, the best films and television shows were recognised via Twitter and Will Smith bagged himself an award
The 79th edition of the prestigious and much anticipated Golden Globe Awards was held on Sunday, January 9, and despite the fact that it was untelevised, hard work and talent were duly recognised.
According to Marca, the decision to do the award outside TV was the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attempt to fix its bad reputation.
The best films and television shows were recognised via Twitter with Succession snagging Best Television Series - Drama.
See the list of full winners below:
Full list of winners - TELEVISION
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Jeremy Strong - Succession
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Hacks - HBO/HBO Max
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jean Smart - Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime Video
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Sarah Snook - Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
O Yeong-Su - Squid Game
Will Smith's role in King Richard snagged him an ward in the category below.
Full list of winners - MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
The Power of the Dog - Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Will Smith - King Richard
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
West Side Story - 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
Encanto - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE - NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Drive My Car (Japan) - Janus Films
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
Hans Zimmer - Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
