Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, has arrived in Ghana following his online fight with Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale

Recall the singer had challenged the top Ghanaian musician to a physical fight at any location of his choosing

Welcoming Burna, Shatta's ex-best friend, Wizlafinito (Falaa King) dared anyone to make a move against the Questions crooner

The much-anticipated Tuesday, Jan 4, has arrived and as earlier stated, Burna Boy has followed through with his words to travel to Ghana.

The post has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram, @wizlafinito

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale's ex-best friend, Wizlafinito, shared a photo of Burna Boy standing outside a private jet as he welcomed the Grammy winner to the country.

He went on to expressly state that he was against xenophobia, daring anyone to make an attempt at physically attacking the singer.

In his words:

"Odogwu welcome back to Ghana @burnaboygram , now let any pig try to touch you and see him moda Falaaa. We will not tolerate any xenophobic attacks in the motherland. Ghana is Nigeria and Nigeria is Ghana #WeMove❤️✌"

Reactions

pinzle_ceo:

"He should keep safe out there don’t trust this Gh folks"

official_rude_boy_:

"This burna get mind eh "

_iam_julye:

"Let the fight begin "

uwilz_williamc:

"Please allow Burna shatter that Wale for me I beg you in the name of whatever you serve bro "

nelson_appy:

"Hope say referee don set ???"

ebuka_nyovest:

"Make Odogwu Dey careful for ghana oo"

etta_xoxo:

"Odogwu no Dey fear anybody"

synapsethegreat:

"Odogwu no be for mouth."

oluwanimilo909:

"Talk and do"

The beef between Burna Boy and Shatta Wale

Recall Burna and Shatta had exchanged words, accusations and counter-accusations at each other after the Ghanaian star bashed all Nigerian musicians.

The back and forth between both artistes became so vile as Burna even challenged Shatta Wale to a physical fight at any location of his choosing.

The Questions singer had accused Shatta Wale of pushing a separatist agenda between African countries is a disservice and it goes against everything he stands for.

In a new development, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer went online to apologise to his fans for ‘rolling with a pig’.

Source: Legit.ng