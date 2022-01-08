Whitemoney Avoids Poco Lee vs Portable Incident, Picks Up Money Sprayed on Him at Party by Himself
- BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney is not joking with his money as he got people talking on social media
- The reality was spotted at a mini palour party where his song was playing at the background and money was sprayed on him
- Whitemoney ignored the fun of the party and picked up the wads of cash sprayed on him at the party, Nigerians have reacted to the video
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney stirred massive reactions on social media after a video of him picking up money on the floor emerged.
The reality star attended a palour party with his song Selense playing in the background and people are having fun with it.
In the video, Whitemoney was seen picking up the money that was sprayed on him by himself on the floor to avoid the trending Portable and Poco Lee situation.
So the gods watch BBNaija: Nigerians react as masquerade recognises Prince, calls his name in funny video
Check out the video below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to the video of Whitemoney picking his money himself and managed to drag Poco Lee into the conversation.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
_Laura_baby_:
"That’s a bundle why won’t he secure it?"
A_bottle_of_rose:
"This wasn't the legacy poco Lee wanted to leave."
Tquincyy:
"Him nor wan hear say them nor show am love ooh."
Lavidalocal1:
"Other pickers Dey collect 20% poco Dey collect 100%."
Zvynbaker:
"This thing wey una dey do dey pain poco Lee on the low o."
Realofficialyemi:
"Don’t joke with Igbo men when it comes to Money matter."
Officialdequez:
"Naso nowpoco rate no good abeg..and nor be him fault too, him wan trabaye nii."
Realsandy_b:
"We don’t joke with money Igbo to the world."
