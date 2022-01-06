Nollywood actor Jim Iyke and his controversial colleague Uche Maduagwu recently got people talking online

Jim had confessed to a journalist that the drama between himself and Maduagwu was scripted to promote his movie

Many Nigerians felt deceived and are now telling others not to take to heart everything they see on social media

Shortly after actor Jim Iyke revealed that his drama with Uche Maduagwu was scripted, the behind-the-scenes of the video has now surfaced online.

Immediately Jim rushed in to meet Uche in the video, other people rushed in after him. He later came out and was smiling at the camera. In fact, the video was directed by filmmaker Moses Inwang.

Behind-the-scenes drama of Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu surfaces online. Photos: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Another video showed the moment everyone involved in the making of the video gathered to laugh together.

Jim was spotted hugging and begging Uche as he seemed to have overacted one of the scenes. According to him, he had to make the scene real as he saw that everyone had started relaxing.

Uche was, however, demanding pizza and Jim ordered that it should be provided.

Nigerians react

fliptyce:

"Social media is not a real place."

pereegbiofficial:

"Loud it for the people at the back. Dem no hear you o."

steffy_tee:

"Ahh believe social media at your own risk oo."

beebahs_foodies1:

"I feel used."

myspecforless:

"Of course some of us knew it was scripted. Too obvious."

stephanieobienu:

"Nothing on social media is real even the product are not real."

fundachriss:

"If I ever believe anything on this una social medium again call me bascard."

hify_2:

"Like you’ve been advised... don’t believe anything and everything you see on socially media."

sunnie_benny:

"Una Dey use us play for this country."

djfalone:

"I saw that kick ....it was real."

dbshair

"I can imagine Jim iyke and Uche laughing through the comments on social media when the video went viral. SMH."

mimah_pearl:

"In Bob's voice *if you take Instagram serious your BP will rice."

_olaedo__:

"I can’t believe it wasn’t real."

angelina_ij:

"I always knew it was scripted."

ariyike_jr:

"Ahhhh this one pain me oooo very very painful ahhhhh."

bimboadewuyi

"We were played."

