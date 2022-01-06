BBNaija Lockdown star Prince Nelson Enwerem recently shared a video that has got Nigerians talking on social media

The handsome reality star was spotted in a car with a friend as they seemed to be running an errand

Some masquerades were also spotted in Nelson's video and one of them came to stand in front of his car

BBNaija star Prince was driving around town when he turned into a road with masquerades. According to the reality star, he didn't know it was masquerade day.

A masquerade was later spotted standing in front of Prince's car. He soon moved to the side where he could talk to the reality star.

BBNaija Prince receives prayers from a masquerade. Photos: @theroyalarmy_official

Source: Instagram

The masquerade was heard speaking the local dialect and Prince was answering him by saying amen.

It is not clear what the masquerade said that got the reality star laughing. The voice of a man who sat by Prince was also heard laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Prince, even the gods recognise him.

Swipe left to see the video:

Nigerians react

As expected, the video soon sparked reactions as many had questions for the reality star.

fheytii:

"gods dey watch BBN?"

akeula_trendy:

"gods wey dey beg for money inside traffic under the hot sun must be something else."

itisugochukwu:

"When the gods are solidly behind you."

foodie_that_cooks:

"The gods they pray for you and you’re saying amen? you should be saying Iseee."

star_focus1:

"U r the real prince....so they must recognise u...we move."

blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"So gods watch BBN na wa oo."

mami_crxxy:

"Ah gods dey watch bbn."

deee_style:

"The gods dey watch BBN even them dey vote self."

gbengasode:

"Prince u wan dey underestimate the gods hustle."

3plefacoofficial:

"D gods bawo,Oga na Emeka wear dat thing."

ikechukwunweke1:

"Lol.. This one na normal thing with masquerades to ask for money nah.. Haba."

Fashionable Prince

BBNaija Prince modelled some clothes for Nigerian menswear brand, Kimono K and one of these outfits caught the attention of fans.

In the photos shared, Prince is seen rocking a deconstructed ensemble that features a skirt and most interestingly, a fascinator reminiscent of a Samurai warrior.

Looks like Prince impressed a number of people as they took to the comment section to hail him.

Source: Legit.ng