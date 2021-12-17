Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saga Deolu, has got the ladies gushing over him on social media

The reality star who has transformed his body since after the show decided to drop a video of his workout session

Saga himself knows that his video will get the ladies running to the comment section as he teased them with his caption

Saga Deolu is definitely a ladies man and he definitely knows what to do to get them running to him.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate recently took to Instagram with a compilation video of what his typical workout session looks like.

Saga shows off exercise routine Photo credit: @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

In the video, Saga showed off his toned muscles and chest as he went from one piece of equipment to another in the gym.

He wrote:

"Train INSANE or remain the SAME. Just another day at the office. Saga don dey enter your eye Abi?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens

bomaakpore:

"General saga I go leave @instagram for you , king @sagadeolu."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Omoo! No wonder Instagram dey hang since morning."

daalaoruwari:

"Saga with the body!!!! "

blaque_swann:

"It’s SAGA Season."

teefah_abiola:

"E Dey enter and I no fit close am."

chiomaunskripted:

"We love to seeeeeee it!!!"

thyme.xx:

"Jesus!! God of mercy. I’m going crazy."

mecuries

"Stop distracting us, you have a girlfriend."

layemi98:

"Walahi I don Dey fall in love with you, like you’re so cute."

official_sashagold:

"Saga is fine ooo. I’m crushing on you @sagadeolu."

Saga and colleagues congratulate Nini on new Benz

Meanwhile, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Nini, is ending the year 2021 on a very good note with a luxury car purchase.

The reality show star got herself a brand new Mercedes Benz and went on social media to flaunt it.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nini shared photos and a video of the impressive sparkly white automobile as she posed with it. According to her, she finally decided to get a car in Lagos state.

Soon after the Shine Ya Eye star posted photos of her luxury acquisition online, some of her co-stars trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng