Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Nini Singh, is now a proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz

The reality show star took to social media to flaunt her new whip with lovely photos and a video

Other BBNaija housemates and fans of the reality star also joined her to celebrate the ride on social media

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Nini, is ending the year 2021 on a very good note with a luxury car purchase.

The reality show star recently got herself a brand new Mercedes Benz and went on social media to flaunt it.

BBNaija's Nini buys Benz. Photos: @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Nini shared photos and a video of the impressive sparkly white automobile as she posed with it.

According to her, she had finally decided to get a car in Lagos state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her photos below:

BBNaija co-stars are happy for Nini

Soon after the Shine Ya Eye star posted photos of her luxury acquisition online, some of her co-stars trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her.

However, the congratulatory messages did not end with them. Other Nini fans also shared their well-wishes.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialsaskay:

“Moves Congrats girl.”

Its_tegadominic:

“Weldone bday.”

Sagadeolu:

“Lagos driving is different from Abuja own o. You have been warned.”

Officialprincess_francis:

“Congratulations baby.”

Sammielordofficial:

“Ahead congratulations bee.”

Queenmercyatang:

“Yesssssss girl.”

Pretty_adenike:

“Congrats Baby.”

Nice one.

Whitemoney drops new music, Ebuka attends listening party

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney, finally kept true to his word of pursuing a career in music after winning the reality show.

On December 3, 2021, the BBNaija 2021 winner hosted a listening party where he thrilled guests with his new music and performances from other celebs.

The occasion was packed with other top celebrities in the industry including BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, actress Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, top rapper, MI, music producer Masterkraft, comedian Josh2Funny, actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, to name a few.

Other past BBNaija stars such as Ozo, Niyi, Michael, Saga, Nini, Dorathy, Prince, to name a few, were also at the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng