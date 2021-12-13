BBNaija star, Cross, got people talking on social media after sharing a video about his relationship status

Cross in the video was listening to a song when the question about his relationship status popped up

The shirtless reality star confirmed his single status and his fans reacted to the video, some of them called out Angel

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, triggered yet another talking point after sharing a video that confirmed his relationship status on social media.

A video of the shirtless reality star emerged online where he gave a simple answer to a voice-over question that asked whether he was single.

In response to the simple question, Cross appeared thoughtful about the poser as he listened to a popular 50 Cent song, Candy Shop playing in the background.

And when it got to the part the singer said 'yea', as he nodded to confirm his single status.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Reactions from netizens

Nigerians have reacted to Cross' video confirming his single relationship status and some of them called out Angel.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Okoye8297:

"Dis guy too dey mumu, cnt believe dis dude is rili 31, who ask am for dis bayi."

Fayt.xo.xo:

"Angel fans in the mud."

Shakurhoodbaby:

"Cross said y’all ladies can shot ur shot respectfully."

Okparantaclara:

"Omo this Cross don serve me breakfast."

Bossify0:

"After they don send shippers gifts from US. Is not true and you know that you're not single. Stop deceiving them."

Queen_chukwuka:

"Haters why are you crying because he said he is single? Is it your single or did he promise any of you marriage?"

Angel and Cross shippers hold prayer session for them

Legit.ng earlier reported that shippers that are rooting for Angel and Cross' relationship took their admiration to a whole new level.

They organised a powerful prayer session for the reality stars on social media and had quite a number of people in attendance.

The shippers prayed fervently for them and also prophesied good things into their lives.

