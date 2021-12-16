Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate, Cross, has sparked reactions online after he made a statement about a colleague, Angel

A lady had reached out to the reality star on Twitter with a proposal to make him her husband and he declined

Despite spelling Angel's name wrongly the first time, someone asked if he was referring to his colleague and he replied in the affirmative

Big Brother Naija star, Cross, might have insinuated that he has something with his colleague, Angel, with his recent statement on social media.

In a post that has made the rounds on social media, Cross politely declined the offer of being someone's husband.

Lady proposed to Cross online and he said Angel will deal with him if he accepts. Photo credit: @crossda_boss/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

A lady identified as Naledi reached out to the reality star and asked if he would marry her. Cross quoted the tweet with an expression of the fear of what Angel would do to him if he accepted.

See the post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Even though he spelt the name wrong, another question asking if he meant Angel confirmed who he was referring to.

See the exchange below:

Cross says Angel will kill him Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

iam_nabby:

"Good thing he said “Angle” not “Angel.”

veevyane__:

"Wetin Cross dey smoke?"

papiiitino:

"My guy intentionally talk angle instead of Angel."

_divineernest_:

"Who told dat lady to cross the line."

esther.ama_:

"Cross wey we dey manage e reach your turn you wan marry am."

okmherbal:

"No punctuations, guy is smart. You can read his reply with 5 meaning."

giniwonder:

"Angle abi Angel. Anyways, please dont kill our Cross and obey oo."

ogastreet:

"Please cross who is angle? Na the name of your girlfriend because it definitely not my angel."

olivepraise:

"If you don’t gerrit just forget about it."

BBNaija’s Cross addresses his relationship status

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, triggered yet another talking point after sharing a video that confirmed his relationship status on social media.

A video of the shirtless reality star emerged online where he gave a simple answer to a voice-over question that asked whether he was single.

In response to the simple question, Cross appeared thoughtful about the poser as he listened to a popular 50 Cent song, Candy Shop playing in the background.

Cross buys Angel diamond bracelet

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Cross and Angel spoiled each other with lovely gifts in Dubai to the excitement of their fans.

Cross bought a lovely diamond bracelet for Angel and she flaunted it on her beautiful hand on social media.

Angel returned the lovely gesture by also splashing some cash on Cross.

Source: Legit