A number of BBNaija season 6 ex-housemates attended one of their colleagues, Jaypaul's 30th birthday party recently held in Lagos

The reality stars that include Whitemoney, Tega, Cross, Angel, Niyi, and others came out to celebrate Jaypaul's special day

The birthday party looked like another reunion for the ex-BBNaija friends and fans can't stop talking about it

In what looked like a reunion for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Jaypaul staged a talk of the town star-studded 30th birthday in Lagos.

Ex-housemates attend Jaypaul's 30th birthday in Lagos. Credit: @jaypaulmrflamez

Source: Instagram

The former housemates came out in their numbers to celebrate Jaypaul at an intimate birthday party where friendship was rekindled and memories of the good times in the house were reconnected.

The likes of the show winner Whitemoney, Saga, Maria, Cross, Angel, Tega, and Niyi and other attendees were sighted having a good time at the party held in an apartment in Lagos it was such a lovely sight to behold.

Watch moments from Jaypaul's star-studded 30th birthday celebration below:

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have picked sighted their favourites at the party and complimented them.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Marianbodunwa:

"These house Mates are lovely and kind hearted.They will all go far in life amen They exhume positive vibes through and through.Encouraging the other."

Hot2414:

"I don't know why Maria is running cos Angel is out, all I know is she must explain all the nasty things she said about Angel periodt."

Kellycolee_:

"Angel still doing things for camera even after the house."

Ohans_kayce:

"These set are too peaceful ahhhh."

Marianbodunwa

"Saga my boy I pray for you always,God will always be kind to you and remember you for good in everything thing you do Amen."

Tafor_tune:

"Angel is just too pretty for me Jesuss."

How I was picked and dropped by BBNaija last year, Jaypaul

BBNaija season six ex-housemate, Jaypaul, explained the agonising story of how he was picked and dropped for the 5th edition of the show.

In a chat with Legit.ng Jaypaul said he should have been in the Lockdown edition of the show but got dropped over unconfirmed COVID-19 status.

He further confirmed that he never had the coronavirus but there were complications with the testing system at the period.

Source: Legit