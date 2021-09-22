Jaypaul has narrated the agonising story of how he did not make it into the BBNaija house last year

The ex-BBNaija housemate showered encomium on his fellow contestant, Saskay, as a beautiful lady that is doing well at the young age of 21

The young man also boasted about his versatility that he is an all-round entertainer and the Jay Z of the entertainment industry

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Jaypaul, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng explained how he was selected but eventually got dropped by the same show last year.

Jaypaul explained how he was picked and dropped by BBNaija last year. Credit @jaypaulmrflamez @officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

Jaypaul could have been in the house for the Lockdown edition last year but he was dropped at the last minute over unconfirmed COVID-19 status.

According to him:

"I didn't contact Covid, it was just minutes for me to get up on stage, I was already in the studio, they ran multiple tests and I passed everything and my last result was inconclusive. meaning it was neither negative nor positive, I was back in isolation they needed to make sure I was ok mentally, they did take good care of me. it was a really heartbreaking moment for me.

"The organizers couldn't take the risk, it was just a preventive measure. they had to go into the house and bring out my bag. I was back in the isolation and spent a couple of weeks there, I just dey ask myself say who I offend? The moment inspired me to keep trying. It was humbling experience for me what ever happened was destiny."

He further appreciated the organisers of the show for standing by him during the difficult time.

The former reality star then shared some encouraging words for fellow housemate, Saskay, hinting that he sees a great future ahead for her. He said:

"Generation of black girls should look up to Saskay she is just 21 and has everything at her feet right now I don't regret having anything to do with her she is from the north I see her as good representative of the north and the world. She has an amazing future ahead of her."

He finally spoke on being an all-around entertainer.

"I've been on television for sometime now red carpet host, presenter, producer director and everything in media. I'm also a musician last last I'm just the JayZ of entertainment I'm just a content guy, the entertainer."

Watch his Interview with Legit.ng below:

