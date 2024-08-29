Temi Gomez, husband of Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez, has warned her colleague, Efa Iwara over their movie role

The actress had acted a movie role with Iwara and the two of them were seen exchanging vows in their wedding dress

Temi shared a picture from the scene and warned Iwara while Scarlet Gomez also reacted to his threat

Actress Scarlet Gomez's husband, Temi, has reacted after sighting a location picture of his wife with another man.

The actress had acted as wife to Nollywod actor, Efa Iwara. Their wedding scene had gone viral online as they exchanged vows. They were dressed in wedding outfits.

Reacting to the picture. Temi also shared it on his Insta story and threatened to deal with the actor. He said he heard that Iwara got married to his wife.

Temi issues more warning

In the post, the husband of the actress, who lost weight months ago also wrote that if he catches the male role interpreter.

He shared some emojis to show that he was not going to reveal the exact thing he will do to Iwara.

Also reacting to the threat her husband issued to Iwara, the movie star, who gushed over her marriage, called his reaction petty.

A few fans of the Nollwood actress also had to share their hot takes about Temi's post. Some laughed over his threat, while a few said that he cannot do anything to his wife's colleague, Iwara.

Scarlet Gomez shares her funny side

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress in the English-speaking genre, who played a lead role in the trending series Wura, had shared some fun moments with her fans, and they had different things to say about it.

Scarlet, who was a villain in the series, shared different cute pictures of her on her Instagram page and many were thrilled to see another side of the movie act.

Some of her fans couldn't hide their surprise, with a few saying she was far from being innocent. In her post, she was standing on the bed and wearing her crop top and trouser. She was beaming with a smile and was playing with the bed spread.

