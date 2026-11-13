New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the legal responsibilities that sponsors take on when they bring a foreign relative into the country

Sponsors are required to cover basic needs, including food, clothing, healthcare, and suitable accommodation for the visa holder they bring in

The obligations go beyond day-to-day welfare and can extend to covering deportation-related costs if the visa holder is removed from New Zealand

New Zealand's immigration authority has published a clear breakdown of what sponsors are legally obligated to provide when they bring a foreign relative into the country on a visa.

According to the official guidance from Immigration New Zealand, anyone who sponsors a visa holder takes on full legal responsibility for that person for the entire duration of their stay.

New Zealand lists 4 duties of sponsors who bring foreign relatives into country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The responsibilities cover four main areas, and sponsors cannot transfer or escape that legal duty even if the visa holder personally agrees to cover some of their own costs.

New Zealand: What sponsors must provide

1. The first two obligations centre on day-to-day welfare. Sponsors must ensure the person they bring in has access to the basic necessities required for their health and wellbeing, which includes food, clothing, and healthcare.

2. Alongside that, sponsors are required to arrange suitable accommodation for the visa holder, either by housing them directly or by paying for a place for them to stay.

3. The third responsibility concerns travel. If the visa holder does not intend to pay for their own return journey home, the sponsor is required to cover that cost.

4. The fourth and most serious obligation applies in cases involving deportation. Should the visa holder be deported from New Zealand, the sponsor becomes liable for all costs connected to that process, including expenses related to locating and detaining the individual before they are sent back to their home country.

New Zealand: Legal responsibility stays with the sponsor

One point that Immigration New Zealand emphasises strongly is that a private agreement between the sponsor and the visa holder does not reduce the sponsor's legal exposure.

Even if the two parties have made arrangements for the visa holder to personally cover some or all of their expenses, the law still holds the sponsor accountable for those costs.

This means that anyone considering sponsoring a relative for a New Zealand visa should fully understand the financial and legal weight attached to that decision before proceeding, particularly given that the obligations can extend well beyond accommodation and meals into costly deportation proceedings.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng