Nana Akua Addo went to collect her children after a court reportedly granted her custody, but ran into an unexpected roadblock

Her daughter Jesusa confronted her on camera, raising questions about alleged mistreatment during her childhood

The incident has stirred debate online amid Nana Akua Addo's ongoing custody dispute with estranged husband Harold Norman

Ghanaian actress and fashion designer Nana Akua Addo found herself in a tense moment when her daughter Jesusa reportedly declined to leave with her, even after a court had supposedly ruled in her favour on the matter of custody.

A video circulating on social media captured the confrontation, showing Jesusa challenging her mother directly. The young girl questioned what her father had done wrong and made a pointed claim about her own experience, saying:

Video of the drama between Nana Akua Addo and her daughter Jesusa surfaces after court ruling. Photo credit@nanaakuadoo

Source: Instagram

"What did he do? She has been abusing me since childhood; don't I have the right?"

A man who appeared to be present at the scene attempted to calm the situation, telling Jesusa:

"The fact that your mum corrected you doesn't mean she does not love you. We are with you."

Nana Akua Addo also responded to her daughter during the exchange, suggesting outside influence was at play. "They are only weaponising you; what is happening between men and you, your father has nothing to do with you," she said.

Nana Addo: Custody dispute with Harold Norman

Nana Akua Addo gets custody of children as her battle with her husband continues. Photo credit@nanaakuadoo

Source: Instagram

The confrontation unfolds against the backdrop of a widely reported custody battle between Nana Akua Addo and her estranged husband, Harold Norman. The full details of the court proceedings and the exact terms of any ruling have not been independently confirmed.

The reasons behind Jesusa's refusal to accompany her mother also remain unclear, and neither side has publicly addressed the specific circumstances of the incident.

Fans react to the Video

The clip has drawn considerable attention online, with viewers weighing in on what they made of the situation.

@ansuiph commented:

"Always REMEMBER There are two sides of the story. The man's side which the whole world won't listen to and the woman's side."

@sandra.baffour_ wrote:

"Because she abuses her too"

@mauren_o shared:

"A lot is still unknown about this whole drama. We don't know the full story yet"

Nana Akua Addo called out by Paris designer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Paris-based fashion designer called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over the architectural outfit she wore to the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Nana Akua Addo turned heads at the event, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her dramatic cathedral-inspired ensemble, earning praise from fashion enthusiasts and being regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the ceremony.

However, the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo’s outfit sparked a debate online, with fans divided over the criticism and the explanation given. While some social media users appeared to agree with the designer’s concerns, others defended the actress and praised the creativity and bold statement of her AMVCA look.

Source: Legit.ng