Natasha Osawaru posted a heartwarming video of herself and her son in a car, with Ayra Starr's Heaven Baby playing in the background

The politician captioned the clip with an affectionate message, tagging the singer directly on social media

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many referencing her separation from 2Baba

Natasha Osawaru, the estranged wife of veteran Nigerian musician 2Baba, has stirred up conversation online after sharing a tender video of herself with her son.

In the clip, Natasha is seated in her car, holding her son close while Ayra Starr's hit song Heaven Baby plays in the background.

2Baba’s Natasha Osawaru shares sweet mother-son moment, fans react. Credit: @natashaosawaru,@2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The moment, which she shared on social media, was simple but clearly touched a nerve with many of her followers. In her caption, she wrote:

"MY HEAVEN BABY! SONG OF THE YEAR!!! @ayrastarr ❤️"

Fans bring up 2Baba in the comments

The post quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comments section.

While many expressed admiration for the sweet mother-and-son moment, others could not resist referencing her separation from 2Baba, with some poking fun at her choice of soundtrack given the circumstances.

Here are some of the reactions:

@hecallsmepinky commented:

"U nor de listen to African queen again😂😂😂"

@maxylikorville_love wrote:

"I just wish 2baba will come to terms to how heavenly you are to him .. I wish you guys can come back to continue your beautiful chaos."

@sto_rmborn said:

"Never snatched a man. Una no go hear. You can do bestie with Rosie moimoi"

@kennethsheila675 reacted:

"😂😂😂😂heartbreak na your mate."

@trillion_fabric commented:

"The song done expired because no heaven baby for you again 😂😂😂."

@ene_inalegwu wrote:

"You are not singing Tubaba's music in the car again? The break up was too fast oo. So like this now, we won't see you in Otukpo again?"

@lulu.beke1 shared:

"Nne hold ur Son well oh Atleast u get who go look u for old age."

@kingsandra0000 said:

"Na 2 baba pikin, them used one hand carry like that so??"

@harry_abdula_ wrote:

"Nothing do you..... You gallant, I remember the first time I saw you with former Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, when he commissioned the street light at Uselu, I watched it on YouTube."

@localchopsng commented:

"Omo na 2baba child, she use one hand carry like that😂"

2Baba’s Natasha Osawaru warms hearts with lovely video featuring their son. Photo credit@natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng