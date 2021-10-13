Yoruba actress Joke Jigan has reacted to the viral challenge started by singer Simi on Instagram

The film star stated that some of her colleagues who partook in the challenge are just following trends without understanding it

Joke added that these celebrities gossip, backstab, wish other people bad, and spread false information

Singer Simi started a challenge called Nobody Like Woman. The challenge sees women telling stories of what society has told them at one point or the other.

A lot of Nigerian celebrities have partaken in the challenge as they share their own stories.

Yoruba actress Joke Jigan has, however, slammed some of her colleagues over their posts. According to her, many of them posted what did not happen to them.

Yoruba actress Joke Jigan reacts to her colleagues doing Simi's challege. Photos: @theladyjokelet, @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Joke Jigan speaks on Simi's challenge

The actress did not seem pleased to see posts from some of her colleagues as she noted that they were lying about what they shared.

According to her, what some of the women partaking in the challenge do us backstab, gossip, which other people bad, and spread false news.

Joke added that these women do not understand what the challenge is about but they just wanted to follow the trend.

Read her full post below.

Actress Joke Jigan speaks on Simi's challenge on IG. Photos: @theladyjokelet

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia joins Simi's challenge

Annie Idibia jumped on the Nobody Like Woman challenge by posting a grey picture of herself on denim on her verified Instagram page, with a strong message.

The wife of the music star pointed out her inability to have a male child yet, no talent and is only thriving because of her husband as an inscription on the photo she shared.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Annie sent encouraging messages to her and maintained that she is a strong woman and viewed differently.

Tonto Dikeh jumps on Simi's challenge

Tonto Dikeh shared a photo of herself wearing a white shirt with the inscription 'this one she no fit stay man house'.

The inscription is some of the things that have been used to describe the actress following her failed marriage and more recently, failed relationship with her politician lover, Kpokopgri.

In another post, she shared a photo of her wearing the same shirt, but this time with a middle finger. She noted that the finger was for people who had said the words behind her back and their opinions will never matter to her.

