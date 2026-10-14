Ghanaian actor Van Vicker filed a GH¢10 million lawsuit against Lil Win at the High Court in Accra on 10 October 2026

The suit centres on a Facebook video that Van Vicker says falsely portrayed him as dishonest and banned from Kumawood

Van Vicker is demanding damages, a court-ordered retraction and a public apology published for four consecutive weeks

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Van Vicker has taken legal action against comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, over statements made in a Facebook video that he claims damaged his professional reputation.

The lawsuit, filed on 10 October 2026 at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court in Accra, puts GH¢10 million in damages on the table.

Van Vicker seeks compensation from Lil Win over alleged defamatory Facebook video. Credit: @vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker's legal team at Troth Legal, led by Ebenezer Asare, signed the statement of claim seeking a court declaration that the statements were libellous and defamatory.

What the Facebook Video Allegedly Claimed

The video at the centre of the dispute was published under the headline "LIL WIN BANS VAN VICKER FROM ACTING IN KUMASI!" and was recorded in Twi.

According to court documents obtained by Pulse Ghana, the video contained several accusations against Van Vicker, including claims of dishonesty and professional misconduct.

Van Vicker further alleges that Lil Win used the video to suggest his continued participation in the film *Journey to Africa* was conditional on him showing remorse, and that he had effectively been barred from Kumawood, the Kumasi-based Twi-language film industry.

The actor maintains that none of the alleged conduct attributed to him is true, describing himself in the statement of claim as "an upright film producer and director." He argues that Lil Win published the statements knowingly and with malicious intent, partly to generate publicity for the *Journey to Africa* film project.

Van Vicker cites fear and anxiety

Beyond the professional harm, Van Vicker's lawyers argue the video has taken a personal toll.

The statement of claim states he has been living in "constant fear and anxiety" and has cancelled planned trips to Kumasi, citing concerns about potential attacks given Lil Win's significant fanbase in the city.

He also notes that the video remains accessible online and continues to surface when his name is searched, compounding the alleged damage to his reputation.

In addition to the GH¢10 million in general damages and legal costs, Van Vicker is requesting a court order compelling Lil Win to publish a retraction and apology on news portals for four consecutive weeks, with the same level of prominence as the original publications.

He is also seeking an injunction to prevent Lil Win from repeating the allegedly defamatory statements.

Lil Win has eight days from the time of being served with the writ of summons to enter an appearance; failure to do so could result in a judgment being entered against him in his absence.

1. Van Vicker sues Lil Win for millions over Facebook video, details emerge. Credit: @vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker Mourns Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Van Vicker paid tribute to the late Olu Jacobs, revealing the veteran actor gave him key tips during his very first job in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian actor shared a throwback from a Nollywood film they starred in together back in 2005/06.

Olu Jacobs died at the age of 84, with his son Olusoji announcing the passing and asking the public to respect the family's privacy.

Source: Legit.ng