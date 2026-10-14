NUC executive secretary Abdullahi Ribadu announced the sanctions at a 2026 retreat with vice-chancellors in Abuja on Tuesday

The commission issued a 16-point guideline in February 2026 covering the award and use of honorary doctorate degrees

Ribadu did not name the two sanctioned universities but warned that individuals who misuse honorary titles also face penalties

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has sanctioned two Nigerian universities for seriously violating its rules on the award of honorary doctorate degrees, the commission's executive secretary, Abdullahi Ribadu, announced on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ribadu made the disclosure at the 2026 NUC retreat for vice-chancellors, a two-day gathering themed "Enhancing Regulatory Compliance, Governance, Leadership, and Partnership in the Nigerian University System." He did not identify the two institutions by name.

NUC sanctions two universities over issuing of honorary degrees Photo Credit: @OfficialNUC

Source: Twitter

NUC's February guidelines on honorary degrees

The sanctions follow a 16-point guideline the commission published in February 2026 to regulate how universities award and manage honorary doctorate degrees. The NUC said the guideline aligns with the Education Act (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions), CAP E3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004), and the commission's own statutory responsibilities.

At the time, the NUC warned that universities found to have breached the rules, as well as individuals who misuse honorary titles, would face appropriate penalties. Tuesday's announcement marks the first confirmed enforcement action under that framework.

According to The Cable, the commission had raised concerns more than eight months ago about what it described as an "increasing incidence of indiscriminate conferment and misuse" of honorary doctorate degrees across Nigerian universities.

Other initiatives announced at the retreat

Beyond the honorary degree clampdown, Ribadu outlined several steps the NUC has taken to improve the quality of university education in Nigeria. These include deploying the e-NUC platform to automate the commission's operations, developing a national artificial intelligence roadmap and policy framework, and introducing accreditation software designed to improve transparency and efficiency.

He urged vice-chancellors to translate research into practical outcomes, including marketable products and innovations that could address Nigeria's development challenges. He also called on them to commit to measurable actions that improve institutional performance and help Nigerian universities compete globally.

The retreat brought together vice-chancellors, strategic partners and NUC management to collectively tackle emerging challenges in the country's university sector.

NUC holds retreat with vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities Photo credit: @OfficialNUC

Source: Twitter

Nigerian student threatens varsity with lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, has been threatened with a N500 million legal suit by a 200-level law student identified as Akinlolu Richard Omisade.

The student, through his lawyer, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, said he discovered that the university has not forwarded his name to JAMB for proper processing.

Abdulsalam then informed regulatory bodies such as the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), about the development.

Source: Legit.ng