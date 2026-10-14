Nigerian singer Portable delivered an energetic performance at the APC Lagos State rally held at Onikan Stadium on October 13, 2026

After the event, Portable took to social media to call out President Bola Tinubu and his son Seyi, demanding extra payment for his efforts

A viral clip showed the Zazu crooner lying on the floor at the venue, insisting on meeting the Tinubus before he would leave

Portable is making headlines again, and this time it is not just for his music. The Zazu singer, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, performed at the All Progressives Congress Lagos State campaign rally on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium) on Lagos Island.

The event, which formed part of the APC's Door-to-Door Movement ahead of the 2027 elections, drew large crowds of supporters backing the Tinubu-Shettima political ticket.

Portable trends as APC Lagos rally performance video emerges following money controversy. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable threw himself into the occasion with his trademark chaotic energy, running across the venue and keeping supporters on their feet throughout his performance.

Portable calls out Tinubu for more pay

What came next caught the attention of social media users across Nigeria. Shortly after the rally, Portable publicly called out President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, demanding additional payment for the effort he put into the campaign event.

In a [viral clip that circulated online](https://www.instagram.com/p/DebyEZgorC8/), Portable was filmed lying on the floor at the venue, looking visibly worn out. He refused to leave until he had a word with the Tinubus.

In his own words:

"I want to see Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu; they have almost squeezed me to death. I have fainted; it is Tinubu that is winning. Did we not collect money? Tinubu, pay me more money; I am feeling so much heat."

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the singer's demands following the event, which quickly became a talking point on Nigerian social media.

Portable’s rally performance revealed after reported demand for more money from Tinubu and Seyi. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's APC rally stir

The rally footage, watermarked by GoldMyne TV, captured the lively atmosphere inside the stadium, with supporters, cameras and security personnel surrounding performers as the event unfolded.

Portable's presence clearly added to the energy in the arena.

His post-performance demands, however, stirred far more conversation online than the performance itself, with many Nigerians amused by his candid and unapologetic request for more compensation.

Watch the video of his performance below:

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Fans laughed at the music star because of how he used to boast about his prowess when it came to boxing matches with any other celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng