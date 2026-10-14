Thailand announced that passport holders from 1 country are the only foreign nationals eligible for its Work and Holiday visa programme

Applicants must meet several conditions, including proof of at least AUD 5,000 in funds and a tertiary education certificate

The visa grants multiple entries and remains valid for one year from the date of issue, including other requirements

Thailand has opened its Work and Holiday visa to nationals of just one country, making Australia the sole foreign nation whose citizens can apply for the programme.

According to Thailand's official eVisa portal, only Australians holding ordinary passports are eligible for the Work and Holiday visa, setting the country apart from every other nation in the world when it comes to this particular permit.

Thailand opens Work and Holiday visa to citizens of 1 country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand Work and Holiday visa: Only Australians qualify

The restriction to Australian ordinary passport holders only means that citizens from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas are not eligible for this visa type, regardless of their travel history or financial standing.

Applicants are advised to check the specific Thai embassy or consulate website in their country for any additional documentation requirements, as individual missions may have supplementary conditions beyond those listed on the central portal.

What Thailand Work and Holiday visa offers

The visa grants successful applicants multiple entries into Thailand and remains valid for a period of one year. This makes it an attractive option for young Australians looking to combine travel and short-term employment in Southeast Asia.

To qualify, applicants must gather a specific set of documents before submitting their application at a Thai embassy or consulate. Thailand's eVisa portal lists the following as required:

1. The biodata page of the applicant's passport

2. A photograph taken within the last six months

3. A document confirming the applicant's current location, such as a valid visa, airline ticket receipts, or proof of accommodation payment

4. Financial evidence showing funds of no less than AUD 5,000, which may be provided through three months of bank statements or a sponsor letter

5. Comprehensive medical and health insurance that covers the full duration of the stay in Thailand

6. A certificate or transcript from a tertiary education institution

7. A chest X-ray and medical certificate, both issued within the last three months.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng