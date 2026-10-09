Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya revealed she spent 16 years in her first marriage without a child before welcoming one in her second

Adesanya named colleagues Fali Werepe and Bayo Tijani as people who used her childlessness against her, calling her a witch

The actress recounted how Iyabo Ojo stepped in on Valentine's Day to confront her ex-husband and critics on her behalf

Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya has publicly shared a deeply personal account of her battle with childlessness, naming colleagues who mocked her and crediting Iyabo Ojo with standing in her corner when no one else would.

Speaking as a guest on Oyinmomo TV, Adesanya revealed that she spent 16 years in her first marriage in Akure without conceiving a child. After leaving that union, she welcomed a baby within six years of her second marriage.

Reactions as Toyosi Adesanya opens up on 16 years of childlessness and how Iyabo Ojo fought for her. Photo credit@toyosiadesanya/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Colleagues who used her pain against her

The actress did not hold back when recounting how fellow industry members weaponised her situation. She specifically named Fali Werepe and Bayo Tijani as colleagues who used her childlessness to attack her.

Beyond the professional ridicule, Adesanya was branded a witch, a label she said haunted her during those difficult years.

Adesanya also disclosed that her health deteriorated significantly during this period. She underwent five surgeries in 2022 alone, and the situation became so severe that her doctor eventually advised her to stop going under the knife altogether.

How Iyabo Ojo came to her defence

When the conversation turned to why Adesanya is frequently spotted at public events, she explained that it was Iyabo Ojo's unwavering support that gave her the strength to keep showing up.

Toyosi Adesanya speaks about Iyabo Ojo and her colleagues. Photo credit@toyosiadesanya

Source: Instagram

She recalled a particularly memorable moment on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2024, when Iyabo Ojo personally called her former husband and one of her critics to challenge them directly, asking point-blank whether they intended to destroy her.

Adesanya said she now feels a strong sense of loyalty to the actress because of that act of solidarity, adding that she made it a point to show up and celebrate when Iyabo's daughter Priscilla welcomed her baby.

Here is the Instagram video of Toyosi Adesanya speaking about her past:

What fans said about Iyabo Ojo

The interview clip drew an emotional response online, with many fans praising Iyabo Ojo for her loyalty and compassion.

@adufeomoniyi wrote:

"This Iyabo is a very good blessing to this her generation"

@house_of_bint commented:

"Queen mother with the human feelings Activism no be today. Woman supporting woman. Love you long time "

@kiddiesroyale shared:

"Encyclopedia Yoruba industry aunty Toyosi well read, and she pays attention to details."

@oficial_olori wrote:

"I was told how generous and precious you're by someone close to u then. Ọmọ ba ẹni, we ni walẹ lagbara Olorun oba Àsẹ."

@abikegold_jewelryuk added:

"And you people are still wondering why God keeps blessing that woman called Yabo Ojo? Ka sha ma shey daada"

Toyosi Adesanya speaks about motherhood

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Toyosi revealed that her journey to motherhood began in 2008, disclosing that she spent millions of naira on IVF treatments, even selling her jewellery and using her boutique savings to fund the procedures.

The actress endured several painful medical procedures, including laparoscopies and dye tests, but faced repeated disappointments despite her efforts to conceive.

After nearly two decades of struggles, Toyosi eventually turned to surrogacy, finally achieving her long-awaited dream of holding her bundle of joy.

Source: Legit.ng