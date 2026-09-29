Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 28-player Super Falcons squad for the LA 2028 Olympics qualifying second-round fixture against Comoros

The squad includes foreign-based stars such as Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre, Toni Payne, and Jennifer Echegini alongside several home-based players

Comoros beat Sudan 30-0 on aggregate in the first round, setting up a tough test for Nigeria across two legs in October

The Super Falcons have named a 28-player squad for their Los Angeles 2028 Olympics qualifying second-round tie against Comoros, with interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen calling up a mix of European-based stars and home-based talent ahead of the two-legged fixture in October.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade of Paris Saint-Germain leads the squad, joined by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie of Brighton & Hove Albion, defender Michelle Alozie of Chicago Stars, and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Christy Ucheibe, both of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has selected 28 players, including Ashleigh Plumptre, for the LA 2028 Olympics qualifiers vs Comoros. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As seen on the NFFofficial website, Ashleigh Plumptre, who plays for Al-Ittihad Ladies in Saudi Arabia, and Inter Milan's Toni Payne also feature in the selection.

It is Plumptre's first selection for the Super Falcons after missing the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) earlier this year through injury.

Other prominent names include Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini, AS Roma defender Shukurat Oladipo, and Uchenna Kanu of Cruz Azul Femenil in Mexico.

SL Benfica contributes three players to the squad: defender Oluwatosin Demehin, forward Flourish Sabastine, and forward Janet Akekoromowei.

Full Super Falcons squad for Comoros tie

On the domestic front, Edo Queens provide four players, Christiana Uzoma, Tumininu Adeshina, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, and Glory Edet, while Nasarawa Amazons supply three in Joy Igbokwe, Farida Abdulwahab, and Fatimoh Solaty.

Favour Nkwocha of FC Robo Queens is also included among the midfield options.

The full 28-player list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens).

Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey); Oluwatosin Demehin (SL Benfica, Portugal); Glory Edet (Bayelsa Queens); Ashleigh Plumptre (Al-Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Tumininu Adeshina (Edo Queens).

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons); Favour Nkwocha (FC Robo Queens); Fatimoh Solaty (Nasarawa Amazons); Suliat Abideen (Fenerbahce Ladies, Turkey); Toni Payne (Inter Milan, Italy); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain, France).

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint-Germain, France); Asisat Oshoala (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Flourish Sabastine (SL Benfica, Portugal); Shakirat Moshood (SCU Torreense, Portugal); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden); Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus); Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (Edo Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (SL Benfica, Portugal); Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico).

What is at stake for Nigeria

The Super Falcons enter the qualifying campaign at the second round, having received a bye as one of Africa's three highest-ranked nations.

Comoros, despite their minnow status, arrive on the back of a dominant first-round campaign, having demolished Sudan 30-0 on aggregate, including a 17-0 win in the first leg and a 13-0 return.

Players are expected to report to the AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Saturday, October 3.

Both the first leg on October 9 and the return on October 13 will be played at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, as Comoros do not hold a CAF-approved venue for international matches.

As seen on CAF's official website, whoever advances from this tie will meet either DR Congo or Morocco in a third-round fixture pencilled in for between February 23 and March 6, 2027.

Africa will ultimately send only two teams to the Olympic tournament in Los Angeles in July 2028, making every round of this five-fixture qualifying stretch critical for Nigeria's ambitions.

Eguavoen named Super Falcons interim coach

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Eguavoen’s appointment as interim Super Falcons coach ahead of Nigeria’s 2028 Olympic qualifiers against Comoros.

The NFF is still looking for a permanent coach after Justine Madugu resigned, while Eguavoen’s temporary team includes former Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf.

Source: Legit.ng