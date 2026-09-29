MRS stations in Abuja cut petrol by ₦25 to ₦1,370 per litre, saving motorists ₦1,250 on a 50-litre purchase

Dangote refinery’s ₦25-per-litre gantry price reduction is beginning to reach retail pumps

Petrol still costs up to ₦1,450 across Abuja as motorists await possible price cuts from NNPC and other marketers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Motorists in Abuja are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as MRS filling stations have reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, by ₦25 per litre.

A market survey on Monday, September 28, 2026, showed that MRS stations had adjusted their pump price to ₦1,370 per litre, down from ₦1,395 per litre.

After NNPC, MRS filling stations cut petrol prices by N25 per litre. Credit: MRS Oil

Source: Getty Images

The new price was observed at MRS outlets in Katampe and along the Lugbe Expressway in Abuja, bringing some relief to motorists struggling with elevated fuel costs.

The adjustment means a motorist buying 50 litres of petrol would spend ₦68,500 instead of ₦69,750, saving ₦1,250 on a single purchase.

Dangote refinery price cut reaches filling stations

The reduction comes about a week after the Dangote Petroleum Refinery lowered its petrol gantry price by ₦25 per litre.

The refinery reduced its ex-depot price from ₦1,350 to ₦1,325 per litre, raising expectations that filling stations supplied by the facility could pass some of the reduction to consumers.

MRS is one of the major fuel retailers associated with the distribution of petroleum products produced by the Dangote refinery.

Its latest adjustment provides an early indication that the refinery's price reduction is beginning to filter through to retail pumps.

Petrol still sells as high as ₦1,450 in Abuja

Despite the MRS reduction, pump prices remain uneven across Abuja and surrounding areas.

Market checks showed petrol selling for between ₦1,370 and ₦1,450 per litre, depending on the filling station and location.

This leaves a difference of as much as ₦80 per litre between some retail outlets, potentially encouraging motorists to seek stations offering cheaper supplies.

The latest reduction could also increase pressure on competing marketers to review their pump prices if wholesale petrol costs continue to decline.

Motorists watch NNPC, other marketers

Attention is now likely to shift to other major filling station operators, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, as consumers look for signs of broader price reductions.

Competition among filling stations could become increasingly important if marketers continue to receive products at lower depot prices.

Nigerian filling stations slash petrol prices amid Dangote Refinery reductions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, retail petrol prices are also influenced by transportation, logistics, operating costs and the price at which individual marketers obtain their supplies.

For motorists already paying substantially more for transportation and fuel, even a ₦25 reduction could provide some immediate savings.

The key question is whether the latest MRS adjustment will remain limited to selected outlets or trigger a wider round of petrol price cuts across Abuja and other parts of Nigeria.

FG approves 830,000 tonnes of Petrol imports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has approved the importation of 830,000MT of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, for the fourth quarter of 2026, as Nigeria prepares for increased fuel demand during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The approval comes as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces its petrol prices below estimated import landing costs, intensifying competition between locally refined and imported petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng