Prominent APC Chieftain, Baba Alado of Mushin is Dead, "Profound Sense of Loss"
- Taoridi Faronbi, known as Baba Alado, died on Saturday, September 26, 2026, and was buried according to Islamic rites
- Baba Alado was a chieftain of the APC, head of the Alagbeji Royal Family, and a respected leader within the NURTW in Lagos
- Senior political figures including Senator GOS and the Mushin LG Chairman attended his funeral and paid tribute to his legacy
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Mushin, Lagos state - Taoridi Faronbi, the popular Lagos land developer and community leader widely known as Baba Alado, died on Saturday, September 26, 2026. He was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.
As reported by The Nation, his funeral drew prominent political and civic figures, including Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, known as GOS; Mushin Local Government Chairman Tunbosun Haruna Aruwe; and Oluseyi Jakande, Chairman of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA).
Who was Baba Alado?
Beyond his business interests in land development, Chief Faronbi held significant standing across several spheres of Lagos public life. He was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Olori Ebi of the Alagbeji Royal Family in Papa Ajao, Mushin, the Akinrogun of Isolo Kingdom, and the Babaloja of Aswani Market.
He also commanded deep respect within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), where he was regarded as a key figure. His influence as a grassroots mobiliser and power broker extended well beyond Mushin for decades. Popular musicians, including K1 de Ultimate, Osupa, and Pasuma, were known to sing his praises.
Mushin LG chairman pays tribute
Mushin Local Government Chairman Tunbosun Haruna Aruwe issued a statement describing the loss as deeply personal.
"It is with a deeply saddened heart and a profound sense of loss that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Chief Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi (Alado), my father figure, my mentor, my leader and our respected political stalwart, who passed away today, 26th September, 2026," Aruwe said.
He added that Chief Faronbi was far more than a political colleague.
"Late Chief Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi was more than a political associate; he was a father figure, a trusted elder and a man whose guidance, wisdom, fatherly counsel and presence meant so much to me."
Aruwe stated that the void left by his passing could not easily be put into words, adding: "His contributions to the political and community life of our people will also remain part of the legacy he leaves behind."
He closed his tribute with a prayer:
"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, illuminate and expand his grave, and make it a place of peace and comfort."
See a photo of the late Baba Alado below via the X post:
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.