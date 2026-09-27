Taoridi Faronbi, known as Baba Alado, died on Saturday, September 26, 2026, and was buried according to Islamic rites

Baba Alado was a chieftain of the APC, head of the Alagbeji Royal Family, and a respected leader within the NURTW in Lagos

Senior political figures including Senator GOS and the Mushin LG Chairman attended his funeral and paid tribute to his legacy

Mushin, Lagos state - Taoridi Faronbi, the popular Lagos land developer and community leader widely known as Baba Alado, died on Saturday, September 26, 2026. He was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

As reported by The Nation, his funeral drew prominent political and civic figures, including Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, known as GOS; Mushin Local Government Chairman Tunbosun Haruna Aruwe; and Oluseyi Jakande, Chairman of the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Popular APC chieftain, Baba Alado of Mushin dies at 80+. Photo credit: @mobobaduro

Source: Twitter

Who was Baba Alado?

Beyond his business interests in land development, Chief Faronbi held significant standing across several spheres of Lagos public life. He was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Olori Ebi of the Alagbeji Royal Family in Papa Ajao, Mushin, the Akinrogun of Isolo Kingdom, and the Babaloja of Aswani Market.

He also commanded deep respect within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), where he was regarded as a key figure. His influence as a grassroots mobiliser and power broker extended well beyond Mushin for decades. Popular musicians, including K1 de Ultimate, Osupa, and Pasuma, were known to sing his praises.

Mushin LG chairman pays tribute

Mushin Local Government Chairman Tunbosun Haruna Aruwe issued a statement describing the loss as deeply personal.

"It is with a deeply saddened heart and a profound sense of loss that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Chief Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi (Alado), my father figure, my mentor, my leader and our respected political stalwart, who passed away today, 26th September, 2026," Aruwe said.

He added that Chief Faronbi was far more than a political colleague.

"Late Chief Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi was more than a political associate; he was a father figure, a trusted elder and a man whose guidance, wisdom, fatherly counsel and presence meant so much to me."

Aruwe stated that the void left by his passing could not easily be put into words, adding: "His contributions to the political and community life of our people will also remain part of the legacy he leaves behind."

He closed his tribute with a prayer:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, illuminate and expand his grave, and make it a place of peace and comfort."

See a photo of the late Baba Alado below via the X post:

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Ex-Kogi gov Ibrahim Idris dies in UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of a former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris.

Idris reportedly died in the United Kingdom (UK) at the age of 77.

Following his death, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo; former Governor Yahaya Bello; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdullahi Bello; and other top government officials visited the deceased’s residence in Abuja to condole with his family.

Source: Legit.ng