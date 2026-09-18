New Zealand's immigration authority published the complete requirements for foreigners seeking its Business Investor Work Visa

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to invest at least NZD $1 million in an established New Zealand business they intend to actively manage

The visa comes with strict conditions around age, English proficiency, character, and financial standing that all applicants must satisfy

New Zealand has outlined the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for its Business Investor Work Visa, covering everything from minimum investment thresholds to personal character requirements.

According to Immigration New Zealand, anyone applying for the visa must be able to show proof of at least NZD $1 million available for investment in an established New Zealand business that the applicant plans to actively run.

New Zealand lists conditions for foreigners seeking Business Investor Work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the investment capital, applicants are also required to demonstrate they have a minimum of NZD $500,000 in personal funds to sustain themselves and any family members included in the application throughout the period of running and growing the business.

Full Requirements for Business Investor Work Visa

1. The visa is not open to everyone. Applicants must be 55 years old or younger at the time of submission and must satisfy specific business experience requirements.

2. English language ability is also compulsory. Candidates can satisfy this condition either by demonstrating English gained through citizenship, work, or prior study, or by submitting results from a recognised English language test.

3. Immigration New Zealand has set firm expectations around the personal conduct and background of every applicant. To qualify as a fit and proper person, all businesses an applicant has held influence over must have fully complied with immigration, employment, and taxation laws. Additionally, applicants must never have been investigated by the Serious Fraud Office or the New Zealand Police in connection with any business-related offence, must hold no convictions for dishonesty-related offences, and must never have been involved in business fraud or financial impropriety of any kind.

4. Good health and good character are listed as separate mandatory requirements alongside the financial and professional criteria.

The conditions collectively signal that New Zealand is targeting seasoned, financially capable entrepreneurs with clean records rather than passive investors simply seeking residency through wealth alone.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng