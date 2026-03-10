Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has lamented the rising cost of diesel in Nigeria, revealing that his KAP Film Village in Oyo State consumes N11 million worth of diesel within a month

The veteran actor disclosed that diesel now sells for as much as N1,500 per litre, forcing the facility to buy fuel on credit and sometimes take two months to repay before purchasing again

Afolayan expressed sadness over the unsustainable expense and appealed for loan assistance to upgrade his solar power systems at both the Oyo facility and his Lagos KAP Hub

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan has raised an alarm over the heavy financial burden his businesses face due to the rising cost of diesel in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday through a video shared on his Instagram page, the award-winning movie director explained that his KAP Film Village and Resort in Oyo State spends about ₦11 million on diesel within four to five weeks, describing the situation as unsustainable.

Nollywood director Kunle Afolayan expresses sadness over unsustainable N11 million diesel expense forcing him to seek financial help.

Kunle Afolayan noted that despite installing solar power, the facility still relies heavily on generators because of the high demand for electricity.

The actor revealed that from about ₦995, diesel now sells for as much as ₦1,500 per litre, forcing his team to buy fuel on credit and sometimes struggle for up to two months before settling debts.

In his words:

“I've been sad, sad because I can't cope with the 1500 per litre of diesel, I can't even comprehend it because, you know, in one of the businesses that we run, you know, KAP Village, we spend about 11 million in four or five weeks on diesel, 11 million for five weeks. And we have solar power, but we still, we're still spending about 11 million in four or five weeks.”

The filmmaker added that his Lagos-based KAP Hub also faces similar challenges, with huge amounts spent on diesel despite solar installations.

He appealed for support, saying his businesses need loans to upgrade their solar systems and reduce dependence on fuel.

Fans react to Kunle Afolayan's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officialkunleadegbite said:

"Infact I can feel his pain ooo...seriously its frustrating and draining."

@ayonitemi3 commented:

"It's crazy everywhere. It's sad with what's going on in the middle east. That contributed to high in prices. There's no country that's not impacted including the America and Israel who started this war. We just pray the war ends and things gets better otherwise. It would be worse in coming days."

@aderichy_010 wrote:

"Sorry about that Egbon… E don dey touch everybody. Since tinubu enter ino get savings again."

@_holluuu reacted:

"Electricity shouldn't be a problem in Nigeria, other African countries enjoy power on a constant basis, why is Nigeria always different! Now adequate electricity would have helped to reduce so many uneasy issues but guess we still having the same issues for decades now it's crazy."

@emperorjamalofficial said:

"Ministry of culture and entertainment should give you a grant for that. Abi what is the essence of having a ministry that can't help with grant."

Kunle Afolayan laments crippling effect of rising diesel costs on KAP Film Village and Lagos KAP Hub despite having solar power systems. Photo: kunleafo

