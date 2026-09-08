The US Department of State has outlined the exact information foreign applicants must provide to check their 2026 Diversity Visa programme status online

The Electronic Diversity Visa Entrant Status Check portal requires applicants to submit three specific pieces of personal information before results can be accessed

Millions of hopeful applicants from eligible countries submitted entries for the 2026 DV lottery, and the status check portal is now the official gateway to finding out their fate

The United States Department of State has confirmed the three pieces of information that foreign nationals must provide to verify their standing in the 2026 Diversity Visa lottery programme.

The details were made clear through the official Electronic Diversity Visa Entrant Status Check portal, which serves as the designated platform for DV lottery applicants to find out whether they have been selected for further processing towards a US Green Card.

The US labels three information to fill in to check the DV status. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What applicants must submit to check

To access results on the portal, applicants are required to enter three specific fields:

Their confirmation number, which was issued at the time of entry; Their last name or family name exactly as it appeared on their original DV entry form; and Their year of birth in a four-digit format.

Once all three fields are completed correctly and a CAPTCHA authentication step is passed, applicants can submit their details and view their current status within the programme.

How US DV lottery status check works

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly referred to as the Green Card lottery, is administered annually by the US Department of State and makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available to nationals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Applicants who submitted entries during the registration window are strongly advised to use only the official government portal to check their status, rather than relying on third-party websites, which may charge fees or provide inaccurate information.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US announced the month interviews for the 2026 Green Card lottery will begin and how the winners can prepare for it.

US Green Card lottery: Experience to qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Department of State has outlined the work experience requirements for Diversity Visa Lottery applicants without a secondary school education.

With the stakes so high, potential applicants must navigate these specific criteria to avoid disqualification, as failure to meet them could jeopardise not only their own chances but also those of their entire family.

Source: Legit.ng