An old video of late TikToker Nimmyferrari and late Aunty Ajara has resurfaced online, leaving fans deeply emotional

In the clip, Nimmyferrari interviewed Aunty Ajara about her dream man, with Ajara describing exactly what she wanted in a partner

Both women passed away within months of each other, and fans have been reacting to the heartbreaking footage

A resurfaced video featuring two women the internet recently lost has sent fans into a wave of grief all over again.

The clip, which began circulating on Instagram on Monday, 7 September 2026, shows popular TikToker Nimmyferrari conducting a lighthearted interview with Aunty Ajara.

Reactions to the old video of Nimmyferrari interviewing late Aunty Ajara move fans to tears. Photo credit@auntyajara/@nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

In it, Ajara described her ideal man with infectious confidence: he had to be tall, though not excessively so, dark-skinned and glowing, and most importantly, financially capable of taking care of her.

She punctuated her answer by turning around for the camera, declaring herself a "full package."

The video, once a moment of fun and laughter, now carries a different weight entirely.

Fans continue to mourn TikToker Nimmyferrari after death. Photo credit@nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

Two voices the Internet has lost

Nimmyferrari died after suffering complications following a fibroid surgery, news that devastated her online community when it broke.

Aunty Ajara passed in February 2026 after a prolonged battle with a kidney-related ailment. The two women, both beloved for their personalities on social media, are gone within months of each other.

Seeing them together in the video, so full of life and joy, proved too much for many followers to process.

Here is the Instagram video of Nimmyferarri and Aunty Ajara having a conversation below:

Fans react to the emotional clip

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@abby_holar said:

"And both passed from gynaecology-related issues."

@ajokefoods_ wrote:

"Oku sunkun oku lotto."

@farmhivehoney reacted:

"What!? Life is so unpredictable"

@mizzbolu_1 commented:

"oshirishirishiri"

Aunty Ramota snubs Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota received massive backlash online following the recent attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

In a video that surfaced online, Aunty Ajara was trying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene, but the fierce actress, Aunty Ramota, wasn't giving in. She was later scolded for her behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng