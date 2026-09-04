The UK government published guidance on when students already in Britain can apply for a new student visa in 2026

It is noteworthy that the rules set a specific earliest application window tied to the start date of a student's new course

Applicants must also meet a strict deadline linked to their current visa expiry date or risk losing their immigration status

The UK government has released guidance clarifying the earliest point at which students already living in Britain can apply for a new Student visa, setting out a clear timeline that applicants must follow to remain lawfully in the country.

According to the official UK government guidance, the earliest a student can submit an in-country application is three months before their new course begins.

UK explains how early foreigners can apply for a student visa from inside Britain. Photo Credit: Tobi Shepheard

Source: Getty Images

This window applies specifically to those applying from within the United Kingdom, rather than from abroad.

UK student visa: Deadline rules students must follow

Beyond the earliest application date, the guidance also sets a firm upper boundary: students must apply before their current visa expires. The UK government further requires that the new course must start within 28 days of the current visa's expiry date.

This means applicants face a narrow corridor in which to act. Submitting too early is not permitted, while applying late or allowing a gap of more than 28 days between a visa expiry and the start of the next course could leave a student without valid permission to remain in the country.

The rules are intended to ensure continuity of study and prevent students from remaining in the UK beyond the terms of their existing leave.

Students who do not meet these conditions may need to apply from outside the UK instead, which involves a different process and timeline.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared the earliest time to apply for a student visa from outside the country,

UK gives 1 condition for refunding student visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the only condition under which an applicant can get a student visa fee refund.

According to the official government guidance, applicants who wish to pull out of the student visa process must contact UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) directly to request a withdrawal.

Once UKVI starts working on an application, the fee is no longer refundable, regardless of whether the applicant later decides not to travel to the UK or changes their mind about studying there.

Source: Legit.ng