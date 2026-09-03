Atiku Abubakar’s US mansion in Potomac makes headlines as the property is sold after FBI search

The luxury house sale highlights its connection to the William Jefferson bribery scandal

The Maryland real estate auction shows how a $3.25 million listing turns into a $2.95 million pending offer

In a throwback, Premium Times reported in 2018 that a luxury mansion co-owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his fourth wife, Jennifer Douglas, was auctioned in Potomac, Maryland, United States.

The seven-bedroom cream-coloured brick house, located at 9731 Sorrel Ave, was originally listed for $3.25 million on January 25, 2018.

Atiku Abubakar’s US mansion auction in Potomac attracts global attention after FBI search. Photo credit: Pius Utomi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, the property was eventually sold for a pending offer of $2.95 million on February 26, 2018 after an online auction. A pending offer means the buyer and seller have agreed on a deal, though the buyer could still withdraw if issues such as repairs or loan approval arise.

FBI search linked to bribery scandal

The mansion gained international attntion in 2005 when it was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The search was connected to a bribery scandal involving former U.S. Congressman William Jefferson.

This event placed the property under global scrutiny, making it one of the most talked-about homes in the elite neighbourhood of Falconhurst, Potomac.

Property details and history

Atiku and Jennifer Douglas bought the 7,131 square feet house in December 1999 for $1.75 million. Built in 1988, the house was described on Zillow as one of the finest in Falconhurst.

Houses in Falconhurst are valued between $2 million and $10 million, making it one of the most exclusive areas in Maryland.

FBI probed Atiku in 2005, searched his house

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a throwback revelation, details have emerged about how the FBI raided the Maryland residence of Atiku Abubakar on August 3, 2005.

Atiku, who was Nigeria’s Vice President at the time, was investigated as part of a probe into whether US congressman, William Jefferson, made or approved payments to officials in West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng