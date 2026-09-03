Throwback: Atiku Auctioned US Mansion After FBI Searched It in Connection with a Bribery Scandal
- Atiku Abubakar’s US mansion in Potomac makes headlines as the property is sold after FBI search
- The luxury house sale highlights its connection to the William Jefferson bribery scandal
- The Maryland real estate auction shows how a $3.25 million listing turns into a $2.95 million pending offer
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
In a throwback, Premium Times reported in 2018 that a luxury mansion co-owned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his fourth wife, Jennifer Douglas, was auctioned in Potomac, Maryland, United States.
The seven-bedroom cream-coloured brick house, located at 9731 Sorrel Ave, was originally listed for $3.25 million on January 25, 2018.
According to Premium Times, the property was eventually sold for a pending offer of $2.95 million on February 26, 2018 after an online auction. A pending offer means the buyer and seller have agreed on a deal, though the buyer could still withdraw if issues such as repairs or loan approval arise.
FBI search linked to bribery scandal
The mansion gained international attntion in 2005 when it was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The search was connected to a bribery scandal involving former U.S. Congressman William Jefferson.
This event placed the property under global scrutiny, making it one of the most talked-about homes in the elite neighbourhood of Falconhurst, Potomac.
Property details and history
Atiku and Jennifer Douglas bought the 7,131 square feet house in December 1999 for $1.75 million. Built in 1988, the house was described on Zillow as one of the finest in Falconhurst.
Houses in Falconhurst are valued between $2 million and $10 million, making it one of the most exclusive areas in Maryland.
FBI probed Atiku in 2005, searched his house
Legit.ng earlier reported that in a throwback revelation, details have emerged about how the FBI raided the Maryland residence of Atiku Abubakar on August 3, 2005.
Atiku, who was Nigeria’s Vice President at the time, was investigated as part of a probe into whether US congressman, William Jefferson, made or approved payments to officials in West Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.