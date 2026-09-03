OPay has dismissed social media reports claiming it will shut down or suspend its Nigerian operations

The fintech said its services remain fully operational and urged customers to rely on its official channels for accurate information

OPay reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria and warned against spreading misinformation that could cause panic or financial losses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it plans to suspend or discontinue its operations in the country.

The company gave the clarification during a live Town Hall meeting monitored by Legit.ng, held in Lagos on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, where its management addressed what it described as false information spreading online.

"OPay is going nowhere”: Fintech giant Sends Strong Message to Nigerians After Viral Shutdown Claim

Source: UGC

The event brought together OPay executives, industry stakeholders, media representatives and business partners to clarify the situation and reassure customers and merchants that the fintech remains fully operational.

Speaking at the event, Dotun Adekunle, OPay’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, said there was no plan to shut down the company’s Nigerian operations.

“OPay is here, OPay is operating, and OPay is going nowhere,” Adekunle said, describing the message circulating online as false.

OPay says services remain fully operational

Adekunle explained that the misleading message had claimed OPay would cease operations from September 1 and suggested that the company was going on an indefinite leave.

He, however, noted that OPay remained operational on September 2, with customers and merchants continuing to access its services as usual.

The executive also advised Nigerians to be cautious about information shared on social media, particularly when such claims could influence financial decisions.

He urged customers to rely on OPay’s verified communication platforms for accurate information about the company and its services.

According to Adekunle, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also acknowledged the circulating message as fake news.

OPay reaffirms commitment to Nigeria

OPay said it would not ignore deliberate misinformation capable of creating panic, causing financial losses or undermining confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

The fintech maintained that its continued investments in technology, financial education, digital payments and financial inclusion demonstrate its long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

The company reassured its customers and merchants that they can continue using its services normally and encouraged the public, media organisations and social media users to verify claims before sharing or acting on them.

OPay added that it remains focused on delivering reliable digital financial services, supporting Nigerian businesses and consumers, investing in young people and contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

OPay to list on NGX

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that OPay is planning to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange, giving local investors access to one of Africa's biggest fintech companies.

The fintech processed $358bn in gross transaction value in 2025, more than double the previous year, as revenue jumped 161% to $536.3m.

OPay is working with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan Chase on a separate US IPO that could value the company at about $4bn.

Source: Legit.ng