EKEDC, AEDC announce power outages in Lagos, Abuja as technical faults disrupt electricity supply

EKEDC said 12 feeders across the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos are currently without electricity

AEDC said a fault on the 132kV Katampe-GIS Dawaki Line 1 has constrained power supply to Abuja and surrounding areas

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Electricity supply has been disrupted across parts of Lagos and Abuja following technical faults affecting transmission and distribution infrastructure in the two cities.

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC) notified customers of a loss of supply affecting several feeders across the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Electricity consumers in Lagos and Abuja are dealing with fresh supply disruptions caused by technical faults. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The development has affected 12 feeders, including Ibeju, Ajah Local 1, Medallion Data, Urban Prime, Main One, Maroko, Chevron, Oke-Ira, Ikate Express, Ilasan, NTDA 1 and Eleko.

EKEDC announces power outage across Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos.

EKEDC lists affected Lagos feeders

In an update issued to customers, EKEDC said the VGC, Oke-Ira and Agungi Injection Substations were also affected by the loss of supply.

The company attributed the disruption to a fault affecting electricity supply within the Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki axis.

In the public notice, the company said:

“The following feeders are currently out of supply: Ibeju, Ajah Local 1, Medallion Data, Urban Prime, Main One, Maroko, Chevron, Oke-Ira, Ikate Express, Ilasan, NTDA 1, Eleko.”

EKEDC said its technical teams were working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore the affected transformer and reconnect all impacted feeders.

“We are working closely with our partner, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to restore the affected transformer and reconnect all impacted feeders as quickly as possible.”

The electricity distribution company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage and said further updates would be provided as restoration efforts progress.

It also urged customers in the affected areas to remain patient while efforts continue to restore normal electricity supply.

AEDC announces Abuja power disruption

Meanwhile, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has announced a separate electricity supply disruption affecting Abuja and surrounding areas.

AEDC said the disruption followed a technical fault on the 132kV Katampe-GIS Dawaki Line 1, which tripped at about 7:13 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2026.

In a public announcement issued on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, the company said the fault had constrained electricity supply to Abuja and surrounding areas.

According to AEDC, the system was operating on the available Line 2 following the incident.

The company said the development had also necessitated load shedding on some 33kV feeders supplied from the 132/33kV transmission stations at GIS Dawaki, Kubwa and Suleja.

EKEDC and AEDC have issued separate updates explaining the electricity disruptions affecting customers in Lagos and Abuja. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

AEDC said its technical teams were engaging with industry partners to ensure that electricity supply was restored promptly.

It said:

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding while our technical teams continue to engage industry partners to ensure prompt restoration.”

The company did not give a specific timeline for the full restoration of electricity supply to the affected areas.

Customers in the affected locations have therefore been advised to remain patient as the electricity companies and their industry partners work to resolve the faults and restore normal supply.

Source: Legit.ng