The Federal Government launched the 'Hire from Nigeria' campaign at a press conference in Abuja on Monday

Three federal ministers attended the launch, saying the campaign targets one million export-linked jobs for Nigerians

The initiative brings together government ministries, NATEP, iDICE and private-sector partners to link Nigerian professionals with international opportunities

The Federal Government has launched a new campaign called "Hire from Nigeria," designed to market the country as a go-to source of skilled professionals and digital services for employers around the world, while allowing Nigerians to earn in foreign currency without leaving home.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the initiative at a press conference held at Radio House, Abuja, on Monday, August 31.

The government launches “Hire from Nigeria” to promote Nigerian talent globally. The initiative will create access to international jobs. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He described the campaign as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and said it was tied to a government target of creating one million export-linked jobs.

"The future of Nigeria's economy will increasingly be driven by the talent, creativity, skills and productivity of our people," Idris said.

He added:

"A young Nigerian does not have to leave the country to participate in the global economy. With the right skills, infrastructure, professional standards, and access to markets, Nigerians can live and work and earn here at home, while providing valuable services to clients and employers worldwide."

How the campaign works

The initiative draws together the Federal Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment and Education, alongside NATEP, iDICE and private-sector partners. Its goal is to make Nigerian professionals easier to find, verify and hire by international clients and outsourcing companies.

Mrs. Olajumoke Dan-Okayi, Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communications and NATEP, said the core problem the campaign addresses is not a shortage of talent but a lack of access.

“It's not the talent, it's not the ambition. It's discoverability, trust and global access," she said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the campaign would be taken to the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where Nigeria will pitch directly to a global audience.

“Hiring from Nigeria is not an act of goodwill. It is a sound commercial decision that delivers capability, innovation, competitiveness, and value," she said.

Education and skills pipeline

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said his ministry was already working to ensure Nigerians are prepared for global demand through curriculum reforms, vocational training and digital skills programmes.

“Wherever in the world, whoever in the world wants to hire, we want Nigerians to be trained, certified, and ready for the hire," he said.

Joel Ogunsola, Founder and President of Tech4Dev, also spoke at the event, warning that unconnected talent leads to wasted potential.

“Nigeria has the talent, the world has the demand. Our job is to bring the two together. Because talent that is not connected to opportunity becomes frustration."

The launch was attended by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Dr. Sunday Dare; the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Comrade Abdulhamid Salihu Dembos; and the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama, among other senior officials and private-sector leaders.

Tinubu approves federal civil service employment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu gave the go-ahead to bring 3,252 Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) teachers into the Federal Civil Service, offering permanent employment to educators who have spent up to 25 years working in federal schools without job security.

Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa announced the decision on Thursday, August 6, through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah.

Source: Legit.ng