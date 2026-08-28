Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke opened up about Funke Akindele's private generosity during a recent podcast interview

Oshodi Oke revealed that Akindele gave her a significant sum of money while she was ill, without making it public

The actress also claimed Akindele quietly reaches out to strangers on Instagram and helps them without seeking recognition

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has pulled back the curtain on a side of Funke Akindele that rarely makes headlines: her quiet, behind-the-scenes generosity.

During a podcast interview, a video of which was shared on Instagram on Thursday, 27 August 2026, Oshodi Oke described her colleague as someone who can appear difficult to reach on the surface, but shows up fully when it matters most.

Reactions as Ronke Oshodi Oke shares what Funke Akindele did for her when she was sick. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@ronkeoshodioke

Source: Instagram

"You might call Akindele and she will not answer, but when she hears that such a person has any problem, she will be there for the person," Oshodi Oke said.

What Funke Akindele did for Oshodi Oke

The actress revealed that when she fell ill, Akindele stepped in with a financial gift so substantial that she felt compelled to speak about it publicly.

She was careful to stress that her words were not motivated by a prior working relationship with Akindele, clarifying that the actress had already shown her kindness even before she became sick.

Funke Akindele's fan speaks about her goodness. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Oshodi Oke added that Akindele prefers to keep her charitable acts entirely off social media, noting that Akindele has reportedly reached out to people she does not personally know through Instagram and offered help without ever publicising it.

She also referenced late actor Ogogo's illness, expressing confidence that Akindele would have quietly done something to support him as well.

"No one will go to Funke Akindele's house crying and would leave the place still crying," Oshodi Oke said, adding that the actress always finds a way to bring a smile to people's faces.

Here is the Instagram video of Ronke Oshodi Oke speaking about Funke Akindele below:

Fans react to Oshodi Oke's tribute to Funke Akindele

The interview clip drew a wave of responses online, with many fans rallying around Akindele's reputation:

@syoyewole wrote:

"Funke is principled and not wicked! It's misuse of English!"

@mcbharyor_ commented:

"Omo I'm moved to tears. I am glad funke is getting all her flowers."

@juletyno_wears shared:

"Principled people are the best to deal with they put u on check always, only people who leaves with no boundaries for themselves sees it as a problem."

@david146355 said:

"Nigerians will only see you as a good person or a supporter if you give them money."

@supergirlontheradio wrote:

"Can they stop talking about Funke and her strictness? I feel it's just portraying that woman in a particular light that would make people think and see her in another light."

@nelirocks reacted:

"When you're strict, they call it wickedness... evil people!"

Funke Akindele and ex-husband reunite for their twins

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her former husband, JJC Skillz, were spotted together with their twin sons at an arcade centre in Paris, France.

The former couple appeared relaxed and playful as they spent time with their children. In a video from the outing, JJC Skillz could be heard teasing Akindele about joining the twins for some games.

Their friendly display caught the attention of fans, with many praising the ex-couple for putting their children first despite the end of their marriage. Several fans also applauded them for maintaining a cordial relationship and creating memorable moments for their sons.

Source: Legit.ng