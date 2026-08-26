Lady Secretly Opens Room In Boyfriend's House During First Visit, Shares Disturbing Discovery
- A Nigerian woman shared a shocking video her friend sent while visiting her new boyfriend for the first time at his home
- The friend sneaked into a room while left alone and found baby clothes, a pacifier, and a marriage list hidden inside
- The video of the discovery went viral on TikTok, leaving viewers stunned that the man had brought a woman to his family home
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A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video her friend secretly recorded during a first visit to a man she had been dating.
She had innocently visited his house only to stumble upon evidence that he was already married with two children.
The woman who posted the clip, Kokobodyart, captioned it:
"POV: Your friend went to meet her new boyfriend for the first time, he left her alone for a few minutes and this is what she sent you. I'm still trying to process it."
What the Friend Found Inside the Room
According to the video, the man had stepped away briefly, leaving his girlfriend alone in the house.
She used the time to explore and wandered into a room that quickly told a very different story about the man she thought she knew.
Speaking directly to the camera while moving through the room, the friend narrated what she was seeing in real time.
"Babe see this guy has two children. These are baby girl's clothes. Look at. Look at baby pacifier. See marriage list," she said, her voice laced with disbelief as she panned across the items scattered around the space.
The footage showed children's clothing, a baby pacifier, and what appeared to be a traditional marriage list, suggesting the man had not only fathered children but had also gone through the full process of taking a wife.
TikTok Users React to the Viral Discovery
The video drew swift reactions from viewers who were equally disturbed and outraged by what the woman had uncovered.
@PearlyZaza reacted:
"Blood of Jesus, he brought a girl to his matrimonial home??"
@MIND Muse said:
"He don even do everything wey Dey the list ooh chim."
@Loveth commented:
"Men go stain your white in public, I swear."
See the post below:
Lady shares her experience with cheating boyfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady identified as Shaz narrated her experience with her Yoruba boyfriend, who cheated on her.
Shaz said his other girlfriend lived in the same compound with them, but he made her believe she was the caretaker of the house.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.