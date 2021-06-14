Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani was supported by colleagues in the movie industry for his latest project, Ayinla

Top actors and actresses showed up in their numbers for the premiere of the biopic which took place in Lagos

Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe to name a few were all sighted looking regal on the red carpet

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry recently came out to show support for highly respected veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, who recently had the grand premiere of his much-anticipated film, Ayinla.

The movie that highlights certain areas of late musician's life, Ayinla Omowura, had attracted many when snippets were shared on social media.

Celebrities storm Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla movie premiere in Lagos. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Popular movie star, Lateef Adedimeji, plays the role of the lead character with others like Kunle Afolayan, Niyola, Omowunmi Dada, Mr Macaroni also featuring in the biopic.

From indications, the night's theme was royal-like as many celebs showed up rocking traditional outfits that made them appear like members of a typical Yoruba royal family.

See some videos below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Much-loved actress Toyin Abraham also gave an interesting performance on the red carpet. See a video of the movie star below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Tunde Kelani speaks to pressmen

The man of the moment, Tunde Kelani, was also sighted fielding questions from journalists on the red carpet.

More videos from the star-studded premiere below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nollywood stars attend premiere dressed as doctors, nurses

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that top Nollywood celebrities showed up for the premiere of Lockdown movie some weeks ago.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale and actor Ramsey Nouah were among those spotted on the red carpet. The two got social media users talking as they were seen exchanging warm pleasantries and hugs.

Most of the celebrities who showed up for the movie were dressed in medical-themed outfits.

Source: Legit