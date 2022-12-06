Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, recently opened up on her relationship with her ex-husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole

While speaking with Mercy Johnson on her cooking show, Jegede recounted how all efforts to get Abounce to come and see his son proved abortive

According to her, the only time he ever came to claim his son was when he was 5 months old, and he has never seen him since then

Popular Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede, recently opened up in an emotional chat with Mercy Johnson about her ex-husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

Jegede was a guest on Mercy’s cooking show when she was asked to speak about her relationship with Abounce.

According to the single mother, their relationship did not work out, and it could not be forced. She however admitted that they had been very close friends for years and that she married him because he was a good person.

Yvonne Jegede describes ex-husband Abounce as deadbeat father. Photos: @iamyvonnejegede, @abounce_the_real

In her words:

“We were very very close for years. He had been through some of my relationships, I had been through some of his…

“Because na very good guy, guy wey get very good mind, na im make me marry am, he get sympathy, na person e be, but I guess na person for another person, no be for me, so we got to go our separate ways.”

The marriage wasn't working, Yvonne Jegede admits

Speaking further, Jegede noted that her first reaction was fear when she decided that they were not working out and needed to part ways.

According to her, she was fearful of what people would say. She also added that people who judged her were not in the marriage to see how things were going for her. Jegede, however, admitted that there was no domestic violence or anything of the sort.

She said:

“First of all, I dey fear, how I wan tell people say I no wan do again, marriage wey never even reach two years, say I no want. I don see the future say the future no dey so na to reverse comot for there”.

“I no go through anything o, he no beat me, he no do anything to me, I just wake up one day say this road e no go work, make I dey go. And I’m glad I took that decision because if I had stayed back just because of what people would say, I won't be happy today.”

Yvonne Jegede speaks on current relationship with Abounce

The actress noted that she and her ex-husband no longer have a relationship, and they do not even talk. She wondered how a friendship like theirs that was so solid could degenerate to the point where it is now.

On her relationship with Abounce now, she stated:

“We don’t talk. He doesn't come around, he doesn’t call, he doesn’t do nothing. I don't know what it is that could cause a friendship… because apart from the marriage, we had a good, very solid friendship. I think I still look at that friendship and believe this thing wey we dey experience now, we no suppose to, at least that friendship wey we get supposed to cover up for somethings. He no dey call."

I had to give an ultimatum for him to accept his child

Yvonne Nelson also spoke during the show on how she had to give her ex-husband an ultimatum before he finally publicly accepted that he was the father of their son. According to her, she threatened to remove Abounce’s surname from their son’s names if he clocked 5 and his father still did not check on him.

She said:

“Even the first time wey he come house, when he finally publicly accept say na him pikin I born, I give am ultimatum say if he no come, once my pikin reach five years, I go remove his surname comot for him name because I get to put Jegede Fawole for there because I know as I take suffer go America go born the pikin.”

She also said:

“I suffer, I clear my account say this America, my pikin must get another passport. I say as long as na only me carry this problem emotionally, financially, otherwise, I’m going to put my name with his surname, so I put a compound name, Jegede Fawole.”

Jegede noted that after that, Abounce came to see the boy who was just 5 months old at the time. She also explained that it was the last time the actor ever set his eyes on their son and that all efforts to get him to see the child since then had proved abortive.

The actress explained that she had always dreaded when her son would ask her about his father, which had already happened, so she reached out to Abounce’s brother to tell the actor that his son had been asking for him.

Despite that, the actor refused to show up, and from his brother’s response, it was clear Abounce was not interested in seeing their son.

She said:

“Your gift is in my hand yet you don’t care. You see, one moment I dreaded the most is for my child to wake up one day and ask where is my father and it has started happening.

"One day when he asked, I had to send messages to his siblings to ask him to come and check up on him but it yielded no result.

"It was so bad that my father had to represent my son at school for a father’s day event they recently had. It was embarrassing for me but I’m waiting to see when he will show up or if he wouldn’t till the boy turns 18.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Yvonne Jegede's revelation

Unique_Ruth Anyajuru:

"Sis Yvonne you’re a strong woman and I appreciate your strength ❤️"

Abi:

"I have always admired Yvonne's work in the movie industry. I also like her persona. Her story is emotional, but I am happy she has moved on. Thank you for bringing Yvonne. I celebrate you both."

Tawa Adeyanju:

"Thanks, Mercy Johnson Okojie for bringing us the best of meals always, and thanks for bringing my gal Yvonne Jegede. I love her so much! Having to bear children for the wrong person. I am wearing same shoe but God Almighty is our strength. The children are not bastards. Trust me, God is got our back.."

